New Honda City spied up-close: Looks sharper than before!

The next-generation Honda City is all set to make its global debut by the end of 2019. Near-production prototypes of the same have been spotted testing in Thailand as well as India several times in the recent past. Fresh set of images, courtesy headlightmag.com, taken up-close, reveal the front-fascia of the upcoming fifth-generation update of this popular C-segment sedan. Though the test mule is covered under heavy camouflage, it is still clearly visible that the new Honda City will have a sharper exterior design than before.

The mid-size sedan will continue with a thick chrome bar on top of the front grille which will be flanked by sleek all-LED headlamps. The front bumper will also get interesting design updates wherein the fog-lamp housing could get an aggressive layout. The side profile of the car seems to have a bold shoulder line which goes all the back, across the rear fender and integrates with the tail-lamp. It looks as if this time around, Honda has given its characteristic shoulder crease a miss. The rear lamps look sharp under the camouflage and so does the rear bumper.

Image Credits: Headlightmag.com

The engine line-up of the fifth-generation Honda City will be slightly tweaked. The current model's 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine will be paired to Honda's i-MMD mild-hybrid set-up. As a result of this, its power and torque figures might change a little bit. The diesel derivative will continue to get the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged unit. Both these engines will be upgraded to meet the BS-6 emission regulations. In Thailand, the new Honda City will get a new 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine capable of churning out 120 hp along with 200 Nm of peak torque. It is too early to say whether this turbo-petrol engine will be available in the Indian market or not.

The India-spec, fifth-generation Honda city is likely to make its debut in 2020. The prices will go up slightly. That said, the competition will continue to include the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid.

Image Credits: headlightmag.com