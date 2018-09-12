New Honda City hybrid launching in 2020: Ciaz rival to get diesel CVT also!

It would appear that the next generation of Honda City is being prepared for launch as we speak with Honda Cars India likely to prepare the car for a 2020 launch in India. The fourth generation of Honda City, which is on sale in India now, was launched in 2014 with an update coming in 2017 to keep the Honda relevant after a massive influx of newer, fresher C-segment sedans. We expect that the fifth generation Honda City that you see in the images above will share a lot of styling details with the Honda Civic set to launch in 2019. The City is also likely to take on a slightly more premium avatar with the use of slightly more premium materials.

2020 Honda City Hybrid

It is likely that this new Honda City will be made available with a petrol-hybrid version, albeit with a mild hybrid system. Although we expect that this decision will depend largely on whether mild hybrids will be included in the upcoming government auto-policy that was announced by PM Modi at the recently concluded MOVE Mobility Summit held in Delhi. It is also likely that the Honda City will have benefit from a completely revamped set of motors, including a BS6 compliant diesel motor to meet the government's plans to implement the more stringent pollution norms by 2020. It is also expected that Honda will carry forward their diesel CVT set up like on the Amaze into the Honda City in coming generations.

In the last two years, Honda Cars India has regained its momentum in the Indian market, following the success of the WR-V and the Amaze. With the CR-V set to be reintroduced in the coming month as well as the Civic returning to India in 2019, the City will complete the range of all-new Honda cars to take on the ever-evolving Indian market. Once launched the Honda City will take on the likes of the Hyundai Verna and the recently facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Given that the City is easily one of the most successful Honda’s in India we expect that a fresher outlook will be exactly what it needs to become one of the strongest contenders in a segment where it was once king.

Image Source: Paultan.org