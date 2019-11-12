All new 2020 Honda City with sharper, sportier design to debut on 25th November in Thailand

The next-generation Honda City is all set to make its global debut very soon. According to a report published on headlightmag.com, a Thailand based online automotive portal, Honda will unveil the new City in Thailand on 25th November 2019. Test mules of the 2020 Honda City were first spotted in Thailand and then in India, two primary markets for this C-Segment sedan. The India launch of the new Honda City is expected to take place next year. Since this will be a full-model update for this C-segment sedan, its exterior design will be considerably different from the current generation model. Similarly, the cabin layout will also feature a new look, in sync with what we saw on the 2020 Honda Jazz.

The new Honda City will get a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This unit will be able to churn out 120 hp of power. This unit will be paired to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. In addition to this, there will be a CVT automatic on offer as well. This new engine and gearbox combination will be primarily for the Thailand market. Whether Honda decides to bring it to India, remains to be seen.

For the Indian market, the new Honda City is likely to get the upgraded version of the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. This unit is likely to be paired with a mild-hyrbid system. This will be a derivative of Honda's i-MMD hybrid system. Apart from this, in the Indian market, we will see Honda upgrading the current 1.5-litre diesel engine to meet the BS-6 regulations. Transmission options will see a 6-speed manual as standard. Also, a CVT automatic will be offered on the petrol and most likely, with the diesel engine as well.

At the moment, in India, Honda is busy readying the current generation City to meet the upcoming BS6 emission regulations. As reported by us earlier, the Honda City BS6 is going to launch in India during the month of December this year.

In other news, a prototype of the Honda Insight, with emission testing kit was recently spotted testing in India.

Image Credits: headlightmag.com