New Honda City: India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability

2020 Honda City is equipped with the new Honda Connect with a telematics control unit, and a user can get to know vehicle position and door-lock status from a remote location.

June 20, 2020

New 5th generation Honda City is India’s First Connected Car with Alexa remote capability, equipped with over 32 connected features, know engine, power and safety features details

Honda Cars India will launch the new City sedan next month, and, among other changes, it will be India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability, i.e. you can control in-car features remotely by speaking into a connected Alexa device.

It is equipped with the new Honda Connect with a telematics control unit, and a user can get to know vehicle position and door-lock status from a remote location. Other features include auto crash notification, emergency assistance, stolen vehicle tracking, security & geo-fence alert, etc.

The City was first launched in India in January 1998; the second generation in November 2003; the third generation in September 2008; the fourth in January 2014; and next month the fifth-generation City will be launched. It has cumulatively sold over 8 lakh units. The fifth-generation will be the biggest City ever made, and both the fourth and fifth-generation City sedans will be sold alongside in India.

