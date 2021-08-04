New Honda Amaze launch on August 18: Aura rival bookings open

Expect a slight price hike though. If one were to look at the existing car, few units of which are still left with the dealers, there are many discounts to avail.

Honda Car India has opened bookings of the Amaze refresh. One can book the car online at the company’s website or through an authorised dealer. The booking amount is set for Rs 21,000 if one were to visit the dealership whereas if done online, it is only Rs 5,000. It is expected that the facelifted Amaze will bring with it new colour options, refreshed looks both inside as well as outside. No mechanical changes are being expected and the car will continue with its tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol as well as 1.5-litre diesel powerplants. Expect a slight price hike though. If one were to look at the existing car, few units of which are still left with the dealers, there are many discounts to avail. HCIL will introduce a new grille, different design for the alloy wheels, LED headlights and more. Inside, the upholstery is expected to get a revision whereas the instrument console too might get a new backlight.

There are also talks of a sunroof but then we believe HCIL might not provide this as none of the sub-4m sedans today have this expensive feature. The Amaze in its petrol form will make 88hp of power and 110Nm. A CVT and 5-speed manual transmissions will be provided. The Amaze diesel will boast a first-in-segment CVT and a 5-speed manual transmission. This engine makes 80hp/160Nm with the CVT whereas with the manual, it is 100hp/200Nm.

The Amaze goes up against the Dzire, Tigor, Aura and Aspire. Of this, the Maruti Suzuki car is the highest-selling one followed closely by the Aura as well as the Aspire. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Since its debut in 2013, Honda Amaze has won the hearts of more than 4.5 lakh Indian customers making it one of India’s most preferred family sedans. We are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of New Amaze later this month. The new Amaze becomes even more premium, stylish and sophisticated. We are approaching the upcoming festive season with a fully refreshed line-up and hope to create fresh excitement in the market.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.