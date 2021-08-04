New Honda Amaze launch on August 18: Aura rival bookings open

Expect a slight price hike though. If one were to look at the existing car, few units of which are still left with the dealers, there are many discounts to avail.

By:August 4, 2021 11:49 AM

Honda Car India has opened bookings of the Amaze refresh. One can book the car online at the company’s website or through an authorised dealer. The booking amount is set for Rs 21,000 if one were to visit the dealership whereas if done online, it is only Rs 5,000. It is expected that the facelifted Amaze will bring with it new colour options, refreshed looks both inside as well as outside. No mechanical changes are being expected and the car will continue with its tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol as well as 1.5-litre diesel powerplants. Expect a slight price hike though. If one were to look at the existing car, few units of which are still left with the dealers, there are many discounts to avail. HCIL will introduce a new grille, different design for the alloy wheels, LED headlights and more. Inside, the upholstery is expected to get a revision whereas the instrument console too might get a new backlight.

There are also talks of a sunroof but then we believe HCIL might not provide this as none of the sub-4m sedans today have this expensive feature. The Amaze in its petrol form will make 88hp of power and 110Nm. A CVT and 5-speed manual transmissions will be provided. The Amaze diesel will boast a first-in-segment CVT and a 5-speed manual transmission. This engine makes 80hp/160Nm with the CVT whereas with the manual, it is 100hp/200Nm.

The Amaze goes up against the Dzire, Tigor, Aura and Aspire. Of this, the Maruti Suzuki car is the highest-selling one followed closely by the Aura as well as the Aspire. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Since its debut in 2013, Honda Amaze has won the hearts of more than 4.5 lakh Indian customers making it one of India’s most preferred family sedans. We are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model with the launch of New Amaze later this month. The new Amaze becomes even more premium, stylish and sophisticated. We are approaching the upcoming festive season with a fully refreshed line-up and hope to create fresh excitement in the market.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Continental to make tyres out of recycled PET bottles: Aims for 100% sustainable materials

Continental to make tyres out of recycled PET bottles: Aims for 100% sustainable materials

2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift India Launch LIVE: Expected price, specs, features, key changes

2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift India Launch LIVE: Expected price, specs, features, key changes

eBikeGo launches EBG-Matics for advanced fleet management: Key benefits explained

eBikeGo launches EBG-Matics for advanced fleet management: Key benefits explained

Ather sees record demand in Indiranagar: Rs 10 crore worth electric scooters sold in July 2021

Ather sees record demand in Indiranagar: Rs 10 crore worth electric scooters sold in July 2021

Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero Power Plus warranty increased: Here's what is covered

Mahindra Scorpio, Bolero Power Plus warranty increased: Here's what is covered

Omega Seiki to set up new EV plant in UP: To produce customised EVs for rural needs

Omega Seiki to set up new EV plant in UP: To produce customised EVs for rural needs

India's harsh weather causes considerable damage to vehicle paint — Amlendukumar Singh, 3M India

India's harsh weather causes considerable damage to vehicle paint — Amlendukumar Singh, 3M India

90km range Komaki XGT X5 electric scooter launched for elderly, specially-abled people

90km range Komaki XGT X5 electric scooter launched for elderly, specially-abled people

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift spied for the first time: What's new

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift spied for the first time: What's new

Kia India crosses 1 lakh sales mark in CY2021: Sonet largest contributor

Kia India crosses 1 lakh sales mark in CY2021: Sonet largest contributor

July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Activa-led Honda sold 3.86 lakh units, reports 20% growth

July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Activa-led Honda sold 3.86 lakh units, reports 20% growth

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition launched: 13 upgrades explained with prices

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition launched: 13 upgrades explained with prices

Stellantis India appoints Joel Verany for Sales & Marketing, Puneet Sabharwal for Finance

Stellantis India appoints Joel Verany for Sales & Marketing, Puneet Sabharwal for Finance

Ola Electric scooter India launch on 15th August: Range, top speed, expected price

Ola Electric scooter India launch on 15th August: Range, top speed, expected price

DICV appoints Anshum Jain as its Chief Operating Officer

DICV appoints Anshum Jain as its Chief Operating Officer

Car demand negatively affected by high GST, acquisition cost: Maruti Suzuki

Car demand negatively affected by high GST, acquisition cost: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Motors to increase prices tomorrow: Offers price protection until end August

Tata Motors to increase prices tomorrow: Offers price protection until end August

ABB India partners with Audi India to provide charging solutions for e-tron range

ABB India partners with Audi India to provide charging solutions for e-tron range

Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black bookings open: Gets distinguishing Black Pack features

Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black bookings open: Gets distinguishing Black Pack features

Maruti Suzuki cars have least CO2 emissions: CNG, hybrids the way forward says Chairman

Maruti Suzuki cars have least CO2 emissions: CNG, hybrids the way forward says Chairman