New Honda Amaze launch tomorrow: Interior & exterior upgrades, expected price

The new Honda Amaze will come with a hike in its price. While the outgoing car is priced from Rs 6.3 lakh to Rs 11.1 lakh (ex-showroom), expect a slight rise of about Rs 20,000.

Honda India is set to launch the new Honda Amaze in India tomorrow, i.e. the 18th of August. Bookings for Honda’s compact sedan had been open since early August at Rs 21,000 at the showroom and Rs 5,000 if done online. The new model is expected to come with new colour options, some upgrades to styling on the inside and out. Under the bonnet, the Amaze will most likely remain identical to its older version.

It’ll get the options of the tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powerplants. The Amaze in its petrol form will make 88 hp and 110 Nm. A CVT and five-speed manual transmissions will be on offer. The Amaze diesel will boast a first-in-segment CVT and a five-speed manual transmission. This engine makes 80 hp and 160 Nm with the CVT, whereas the manual makes 100 hp and 200 Nm.

Also read: Honda Amaze Three Months Long Term Review: Spacious, Practical with a smooth-shifting CVT

The new model will come with a hike in its price. While the outgoing car is priced from Rs 6.3 lakh to Rs 11.1 lakh (ex-showroom), expect a slight rise of about Rs 20,000.

HCIL will introduce a new grille, different design for the alloy wheels, LED headlights and more. Inside, the upholstery is expected to get a revision whereas the instrument console too might get a new backlight. There are also talks of a sunroof but then we believe Honda could skip this as none of the sub-4m sedans today have this expensive feature.

The Amaze goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Ford Aspire. Of this, the Maruti Suzuki is the highest-selling one followed closely by the Aura as well as the Aspire.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.