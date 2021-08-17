New Honda Amaze launch tomorrow: Interior & exterior upgrades, expected price

The new Honda Amaze will come with a hike in its price. While the outgoing car is priced from Rs 6.3 lakh to Rs 11.1 lakh (ex-showroom), expect a slight rise of about Rs 20,000.

By:August 17, 2021 4:04 PM

Honda India is set to launch the new Honda Amaze in India tomorrow, i.e. the 18th of August. Bookings for Honda’s compact sedan had been open since early August at Rs 21,000 at the showroom and Rs 5,000 if done online. The new model is expected to come with new colour options, some upgrades to styling on the inside and out. Under the bonnet, the Amaze will most likely remain identical to its older version.

It’ll get the options of the tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powerplants. The Amaze in its petrol form will make 88 hp and 110 Nm. A CVT and five-speed manual transmissions will be on offer. The Amaze diesel will boast a first-in-segment CVT and a five-speed manual transmission. This engine makes 80 hp and 160 Nm with the CVT, whereas the manual makes 100 hp and 200 Nm.

Also read: Honda Amaze Three Months Long Term Review: Spacious, Practical with a smooth-shifting CVT

The new model will come with a hike in its price. While the outgoing car is priced from Rs 6.3 lakh to Rs 11.1 lakh (ex-showroom), expect a slight rise of about Rs 20,000.

HCIL will introduce a new grille, different design for the alloy wheels, LED headlights and more. Inside, the upholstery is expected to get a revision whereas the instrument console too might get a new backlight. There are also talks of a sunroof but then we believe Honda could skip this as none of the sub-4m sedans today have this expensive feature.

The Amaze goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Ford Aspire. Of this, the Maruti Suzuki is the highest-selling one followed closely by the Aura as well as the Aspire.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Honda Amaze launch tomorrow: Interior & exterior upgrades, expected price

New Honda Amaze launch tomorrow: Interior & exterior upgrades, expected price

Hero MotoCorp sold over 1 lakh bikes, scooters in a day on its 10th anniversary

Hero MotoCorp sold over 1 lakh bikes, scooters in a day on its 10th anniversary

Audi e-tron GT India launch soon: Teaser released for new electric luxury sedan

Audi e-tron GT India launch soon: Teaser released for new electric luxury sedan

New Tata Tigor EV India unveil tomorrow: Expected price, range, features, specs

New Tata Tigor EV India unveil tomorrow: Expected price, range, features, specs

Ola S1 Pro vs Simple One vs Ather 450X: Clash of fast, premium electric scooters!

Ola S1 Pro vs Simple One vs Ather 450X: Clash of fast, premium electric scooters!

Tata Motors partners with Bank of Maharashtra for 90% financing for passenger vehicles

Tata Motors partners with Bank of Maharashtra for 90% financing for passenger vehicles

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS get a massive price hike in India: Details explained

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS get a massive price hike in India: Details explained

Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro variants explained: Price, range, top speed, features difference

Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro variants explained: Price, range, top speed, features difference

2,000+ km Delhi-Longewala ride on Indian Army-inspired Classic 350: Independence Day 2021 Special

2,000+ km Delhi-Longewala ride on Indian Army-inspired Classic 350: Independence Day 2021 Special

World’s longest range electric scooter: Simple One launched at Rs 1.10 lakh

World’s longest range electric scooter: Simple One launched at Rs 1.10 lakh

Ola Electric S1 scooter launched at Rs 79,999: Price, range, specs of Ather 450X rival

Ola Electric S1 scooter launched at Rs 79,999: Price, range, specs of Ather 450X rival

2021 Ola S1 Electric Scooter India Launch LIVE: Ather 450X, TVS iQube rival likely to be priced under Rs 1 lakh

2021 Ola S1 Electric Scooter India Launch LIVE: Ather 450X, TVS iQube rival likely to be priced under Rs 1 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 launched at Rs 11.99 lakh: Engine, features, variants

Mahindra XUV700 launched at Rs 11.99 lakh: Engine, features, variants

Mahindra XUV700 unveiled: 60 connected car features, Alexa voice control, ADAS & more

Mahindra XUV700 unveiled: 60 connected car features, Alexa voice control, ADAS & more

2021 Mahindra XUV700 Global Unveil LIVE: Safari, Hector Plus rival's expected price, specs, features

2021 Mahindra XUV700 Global Unveil LIVE: Safari, Hector Plus rival's expected price, specs, features

Tata Motors, Gujarat government partner for Vehicle Scrappage Centre in Ahmedabad

Tata Motors, Gujarat government partner for Vehicle Scrappage Centre in Ahmedabad

Mahindra XUV700 unveil tomorrow: What to expect from new flagship

Mahindra XUV700 unveil tomorrow: What to expect from new flagship

Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variant deliveries begin: Specs, mileage and more

Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variant deliveries begin: Specs, mileage and more

Kinetic Luna electric confirmed: Launch likely this year

Kinetic Luna electric confirmed: Launch likely this year

Hyundai i20 N-Line India unveil confirmed for August 24: What to expect

Hyundai i20 N-Line India unveil confirmed for August 24: What to expect