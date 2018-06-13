New Generation Porsche Cayenne arrives in India, to launch later this year

The first New Generation Porsche Cayenne has arrived in India and Porsche says it will be launched later this year. Last month, bookings for Porche's range topping SUV Cayenne Turbo were also started at a token amount of Rs range-topping is expected to be priced at Rs 1.92 crore (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The generation Porsche Cayenne will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine and will boast of some major mechanical and technological upgrades which enhance its performance.

The Cayenne will have new design elements that include new horizontal and wider headlamp edges and enlarged air intakes in the front fascia. All new Cayenne models will comes with LEDs as standard. It also has an option to upgrade from the standard headlights to either the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PLDS) or LED Matrix Beam headlights, which also include PDLS.

The new Porsche Cayenne gets a 3.0-litre single-turbo V6 making 335 bhp and 450 Nm of torque, while the Cayenne S uses a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that makes 433 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. A newly-developed eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission is standard across the Cayenne range.

It will have drive four modes to chose from - mud, gravel, sand and rocks, which are available in both the variants. The drive mode, chassis settings, and differential locks can be selected as per requirement.

Furthermore, Porsche will be adding another variant to the lineup, the Cayenne E-Hybrid. Powered by a 3L V6 engine that sheds a 340 hp, it will also have an electric motor that further gives a boost of 136 hp. Combined the engine and the electric motor has a combined maximum power output of 462 hp and 700 Nm of torque.

Porsche says that the performance of the Cayenne's combustion engine has further improved by 7hp and the electric engine contributes to more 43% power.

Porsche claims that the Cayenne hybrid can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 5.0 seconds and has a maximum speed of 253 kmph. On pure electric mode, the new Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid go up to 44 kilometres with a maximum speed of 135 kmph.