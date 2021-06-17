New-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launched: Prices start from Rs 2.17 crore

The all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class brings revolutionary automotive tech to the Indian market. The W223 S-Class will be offered as The S 400d and S450 with 4MATIC all-wheel-drive and air-suspension as standard.

Updated: Jun 17, 2021 1:11 PM

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the brand new seventh-generation W223 S-Class. The new S-Class like its predecessors sets new benchmarks in automotive technology and luxury. The S-Class is the car you need to look at to understand what your everyday car will feature 10 years from now. It is why the S-Class has revered as the “Best car in The world” tagline. The new W223 S-Class is bigger than the model it replaces. The India spec S-Class measures 5,289mm long, 1,954mm wide, 1,503mm tall and have a wheelbase of 3,216mm.

At the front, the new S-Class features the new Digital LED headlamps with a new headlamp design. It also features a new design for the LED DRLs. The front also gets the large signature S-Class grille and the AMG Line front styling. It will be offered with 20 alloy wheels, flush retractable door handles and also rear-wheel steering.

The cabin will feature the latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system accessible from the large 12.8-inch OLED centre touchscreen or voice activation. Rear passengers will also have access to a touchscreen tablet with the chauffeur package. You also get touchscreens mounted on the seatbacks for the rear passengers connected to the MBUX as well. The clever tech in the rear is the new innovative rear passenger front airbags placed in the back of the front seats. The 4D Burmeitsher sound system in the new S-Class will allow you to feel The sounds and music with sensors in the seats.

The S-Class will be available in petrol and diesel engine options. The S 400 d 4MATIC will use a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine. This engine will develop 330hp and 700Nm of torque. The S450 4MATIC petrol will be equipped with a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder engine good for 367hp and 500Nm of torque. Airmatic suspension with ADS+ and the 9G Tronic 9-speed automatic transmission with 4MATIC all-wheel drive will be standard. The new S 400d diesel is priced at Rs 2.17 crore while the S 450 petrol is priced at Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom, India). The S-Class competes against the BMW 7 Series, Audi A8L and the Lexus LS in The Indian market.

