New-gen Mercedes Benz GLC launched at Rs 73.50 lakh

Mercedes Benz claims to have received 1500 pre-bookings for the new-gen GLC in India.

Mercedes Benz has launched the new generation GLC in India. The previous generation GLC was one of the most popular models from Mercedes’ stable for the past two years before it was discontinued a few months back. In its new avatar, the GLC is available in two variants– GLC 300 4Matic and GLC 220d 4Matic.

The former is available at a price of Rs 73.50 lakh while the latter is priced at Rs 74.50 lakh (both ex-showroom). Bookings for the luxury mid-size SUV commenced a few months back at a token amount of Rs 1.50 lakh.

New-gen Mercedes Benz GLC: Updated design

Mercedes has only made subtle tweaks to the exterior design of GLC instead of any revolutionary change. Inspired by the C-Class, the new Avantgarde grille is slightly wider and sports a single thick horizontal slat. It receives a healthy dose of chrome around the air dam area and window sills.

Moving to its profile, the silhouette of GLC remains the same but it is now more aerodynamic as the drag coefficient has reduced from 0.31 to 0.29. It also sports five-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels. Moreover, the GLC is now 60mm longer than its predecessor and offers a 15mm longer wheelbase.

New-gen Mercedes Benz GLC: Revamped interiors

Interiors of the new-gen GLC wears a very different look from the previous-gen model. The dashboard is divided into three layers with soft leather materials on top followed by a metal panel and then pinstripe wood finish. More significantly, the dashboard gets a minimalist treatment by getting rid of all physical buttons and knobs.

Mercedes is offering three interior themes with the new GLC including black and beige; black and tan; and all-black themes depending on the choice of exterior paint scheme. Thanks to the extended wheelbase, the cabin feels a lot roomier for the second-row occupants. Boot space in the SUV has been increased by 70 litres, adding up to 620 litres.

New-gen Mercedes Benz GLC: Features gallore

Everything can be controlled by the new 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system embedded with Mercedes’ latest MBUX OS and the touch controls mounted on the steering wheel. The infotainment unit comes with biometric authentication, voice command, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and 360-degree camera.

Watch Video | 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Review:

Other prominent features in the new GLC include a 15-speaker Burmester audio system, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone temperature control, and 64-colour ambient lighting to name a few. The other big addition is advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that offers safety features like Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Assist.

New-gen Mercedes Benz GLC: Powertrains

Powering the GLC 300 is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor generating 255 bhp at 5,800 rpm and a peak torque of 400 Nm at 2,000-3,000 rpm. On the other hand, the GLC 220d is powered by a 2.0-litre, inline four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine that produces 195 bhp at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm at 1,800-2,800 rpm.

Both engines are paired with a 9-speed G Tronic automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system as standard. Another standard addition to the new GLC is a 48V mild-hybrid system that claims 15% more fuel efficiency for the petrol motor and 10% more mileage for the oil burner.