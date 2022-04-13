New-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class India launch on May 10, 2022: Bookings open

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be launched in India on May 10, 2022. Pre-bookings for this BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Volvo S60-rival are now officially open.

India’s largest luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz India, has today announced that the new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be launched in the country on May 10, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same are now open. However, the bookings will remain open exclusively for existing Mercedes-Benz customers from April 13 to April 30, 2022. The other prospective buyers will be able to book it from May 1, 2022, by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000.

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class made its global debut in February last year. In India, the company will offer the C200, C220d, and the top-end C300d variants of this luxury sedan. It is worth mentioning that Mercedes-Benz India plans to introduce ten new offerings in the country this calendar year. While this German luxury car manufacturer has already launched its flagship luxury saloon, Maybach S-Class, the new-gen C-Class will be its second launch in 2022.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The sixth-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class (W206), often termed the Baby S-Class, gets a host of cosmetic updates, mechanical changes and hi-tech features over its predecessor. In India, the new C-Class will be offered with a 197 hp 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor (C200), a 194 hp 2.0-litre diesel engine (C220d), and a 245 hp 2.0-litre oil-burner (C300d). All the engines will be paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and will get Mercedes’ 4Matic four-wheel-drive system as well.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The C-Class is an important product in our portfolio and will strengthen our luxury sedan offering even more. With every new generation, the loyal customers of the C-Class have preferred the car owing to its superior comfort, technological prowess and evolving design. The new C-Class now creates a new benchmark by excelling in design, comfort and tech offerings, moving closer to the New S-Class, rightly underlining its popularity as the Baby S-Class”

He further added, “The C-Class has already generated significant interest among our customers even before launch. To honor their loyalty and long wait for the car, for the first time we are exclusively opening the bookings of the New C-Class for our existing Mercedes-Benz customers only. We are confident the new C-Class will redefine the segment and continue its customer preference, strengthening our leadership in the luxury sedan segment.”

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser gets 4-Star Safety Rating in the Global NCAP Crash Test

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.