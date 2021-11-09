New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio India launch tomorrow: What to expect

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on November 10, 2021. The upcoming Maruti Celerio is claimed to be India’s most fuel-efficient petrol car.

By:November 9, 2021 11:56 AM
new maruti suzuki celerio bookings

Maruti Suzuki will finally launch the new-generation Celerio in India tomorrow, i.e. on November 10, 2021. The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the most-anticipated budget cars of the year. The bookings for the same are already open and one can book it online on the company’s official website or at their nearest Arena dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. In this article, we have shared what you can expect from the upcoming new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

 

Design and Dimensions

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been developed from the ground up and in terms of dimensions, it is expected to be slightly bigger than the outgoing model. It has already started arriving at dealerships and the latest images reveal that it will get a completely new design. At the front, it features a studded grille with chrome accents and Suzuki’s logo. The headlamps are conventional units with no LEDs and it gets blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels. It sports lift-to-open type handles on all doors and the boot lid houses a rear-parking camera too. 

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior

Interior and Features

Maruti Suzuki has completely revamped the interior of the new-generation Celerio and it looks quite modern when compared to its predecessor. The images snapped at the dealership reveal that the new Celerio gets the same steering wheel and instrument cluster that we get to see on the WagonR too. It sports a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The dashboard now also houses the power window switches.

Engine and Gearbox

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to share its mechanicals with the WagonR. It will get the same 1.0-litre petrol engine as before that develops 66hp and 90Nm. However, this time, the company might also offer the powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine that’s good for 81hp and 113Nm. Both the engines will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). The carmaker might also offer a CNG version with the new Celerio. Moreover, the company is claiming that the new Celerio will be India’s most fuel-efficient petrol car. 

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rear

Launch Date and Price

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new-generation Celerio in India tomorrow, i.e. on November 10, 2021. The outgoing Maruti Suzuki Celerio was priced between Rs 4.65 lakh – Rs 6.00 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, and we expect the upcoming new-gen model to charge a slight premium over the current prices. The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will rival the likes of Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, etc. 

