New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio: 5 big changes over outgoing model

All-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is scheduled to go on sale by this year itself. The official launch date is yet to be announced yet, but here are the 5 big changes that it will feature in comparison to the outgoing model.

By:October 29, 2021 5:27 PM
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

 

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new-gen Celerio in the country. The company has not confirmed the official launch date yet, but expect the hatchback to break cover by next month itself. In the all-new rendition, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio will see a host of changes in comparison to the model it replaces. Thanks to the leaked images, we do know quite a bit about the upcoming model, and here are the 5 big changes that the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will get over the outgoing model.

Updated design

The outgoing model of the Celerio looks dated, and there are no two ways about this thought. However, the new-gen model will look chic while drawing heavy inspiration from the Swift and Baleno. The silhouette will be slightly upright to elevate more room on the inside. A new design for the alloy wheel will also be seen. The design of the new-gen model will fall in line with the language seen on other Maruti Suzuki cars.

New chassis

The new-gen Celerio will be underpinned by the Heartect platform, which is also used on other vehicles like the Swift, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Presso and more. Built with advanced and high tensile steel, the Heartect platform is designed to deliver improved performance, increased safety, and better fuel economy over the older platforms.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2

Redesigned interior

The changes on the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will not be restricted to the outside only. A new dashboard will make its way to the Celerio’s interior. Based on spy images, we can tell that the updated model will have a new steering wheel as the S-Presso. Also, a lot of other parts will feel familiar here.

More features 

Currently, the Celerio misses out on modern-age features like a touchscreen infotainment unit and connectivity suites, like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new-gen model will feature a Smartplay Studio infotainment unit with a 7-inch touchscreen display and some more additional features.

Improved performance

With the use of the Heartect platform, the new-gen Celerio is anticipated to be lighter and therefore offer better performance. Also, the suspension is expected to be tuned to make the Celerio more engaging to drive. Overall, it will offer a mature driving experience.

