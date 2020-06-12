New-Gen Mahindra Thar launch in October: Two new models in the works

Mahindra & Mahindra has confirmed that by the festive season this year, the all-new generation Mahindra Thar will be launched in India. Additionally, the brand is working towards two new models which include a new C-Segment SUV developed in collaboration with Ford by March 2021.

During the announcement of the group’s annual financial results, Mahindra & Mahindra have confirmed that it will be launching the brand new second-generation Mahindra Thar off-road vehicle between September-October, 2020. The new Mahindra Thar was expected to be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo, but the product was delayed. Now Mahindra has confirmed that the SUV will be launched in time for the festive season. During the development phase of the product, test mule vehicles of the new Thar have been seen on Indian roads. The overall size and styling of the vehicle has been hinted by the test mules and features that it is expected to offer.

The second-generation Thar will be based on a ladder frame chassis like a traditional off-roader. But is expected to feature significant mechanical upgrades. The new Thar will feature new BS6 line of engines and is expected to offer manual and automatic transmission variants. Test mules of the Thar have been seen using 5-spoke alloy wheels, the option of a factory-fitted soft and hardtop roof, an all-new dashboard with a touchscreen infotainment system and more.

Additionally, Mahindra has confirmed that it is working on two new models which are codenamed W601 and Z101. One of them is confirmed to be a C-Segment SUV which Mahindra is developing in collaboration with Ford India. The C-Segment SUV is likely to rival against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Nissan Kicks.

During the virtual press conference, Mahindra has stated that moving forward, it sees the Bolero and XUV300 in the passenger vehicle segment to be the biggest drivers of volume. At the Auto Expo in February, Mahindra showcased its new electric model, the eKUV100 which was launched at the event. Mahindra has said that it is currently working towards rolling out of its electric vehicles. Additionally, it is preparing to supply BS6 engines to Ford India, while also working towards developing connected vehicle solutions. Currently, Mahindra has mentioned that it is also discussing options for a B-Segment SUV with Ford along with a battery-electric vehicle as well.

