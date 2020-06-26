New-gen Mahindra Thar diesel automatic spotted with 4×4 lever and convertible hard top

The highly anticipated second-generation Mahindra Thar off-road vehicle has been spotted in its diesel automatic version and seemingly features 4x4 and a convertible hard roof. While the new Thar’s debut was delayed, the off-road SUV is confirmed to be launched by October 2020. Here’s what we know so far.

Published: June 26, 2020

While we eagerly await the arrival of the second-generation Mahindra Thar, which is confirmed to be launched by October 2020. We now have seen a test mule of the diesel-powered automatic version of the car. We also have been able to catch another glimpse of the interior revealing some new details about the upcoming off-roader. The test mule was spotted in Tamil Nadu, and as we have seen earlier, is seemingly larger than its predecessor. This mule, in particular, sounded like it was powered by a diesel engine which was confirmed by the driver of the vehicle in the video. The glimpse of the interior which was available in the video shows that the mule was using a gear shift lever designed for an automatic transmission. But there is more!

The second-generation Mahindra Thar is expected to be offered with a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine and possibly a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine option. While manual transmissions will be standard for the SUV, we now know that the diesel could be paid with an automatic transmission, but what is interesting about the video is that Mahindra will not skimp out on the off-road capability of the SUV for the automatic model. If you take a closer look, you can see a second lever next to the automatic gear shift lever on the far side of the centre console. Which means that the new Thar diesel automatic could come with selectable 4×4, but if it will also offer 4-low with a low ratio box is currently unconfirmed.

Additionally, we noticed in the video that the Thar will feature a factory-fitted hard top roof, which could offer a removable system like the Jeep Wrangler, while soft-top versions could be offered as options. The video also reveals that the new Thar will get an all-new interior and as reported earlier it will get a touchscreen infotainment system, an all-black interior and a twin-dial instrument cluster with a digital MID as well. The lighting equipment on the new Thar could feature LEDs.

Source: Youtube

