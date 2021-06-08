New-gen Kia Sportage breaks cover: Hyundai Tucson sibling gets radical new design

Kia’s mid-size SUV — the Sportage has been refreshed from the ground up. It brings new styling and a lot of new tech and features to the model. It shares its underpinnings with the latest-generation Hyundai Tucson.

The fifth-generation Kia Sportage has been revealed globally. The new-generation SUV gets a revised exterior design, cabin design and also comes with all the latest technologies. It shares its underpinnings with the recently revealed fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson. Unlike before, Kia has announced that it will offer a dedicated European spec model in addition to the North American and ASEAN-Spec Sportage. The Sportage uses Kia’s latest ‘Opposites United’ design language becoming the second model to use the design philosophy after the Kia EV6.

The Sportage features a large wide grille something common with most modern cars. The grille is flanked by boomerang-shaped LED DRLs that differentiate the headlamps on either side, flared wheel arches and it has a sculpted rear-end design. The Sportage will be available in dual-tone colour options as well.

The cabin features a large curved digital display that acts as the driver’s instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system in the centre. Kia claims that the switchgear on the dash will offer haptic feedback with a soft-touch feel.

The engine lineup will vary from region to region, but we expect it to share the same line of engines as the Hyundai Tucson. Globally, there will be a plethora of engine and transmission options and combinations. Additionally, the 1.6-litre petrol engine will be available in standard, 48-Volt mild hybrid, self-charging hybrid and plug-in hybrid guises.

Kia India has not hinted at the model’s arrival in the Indian market. We currently do not expect Kia to launch the Sportage in India. The Korean automaker only sells the Seltos and Sonet SUVs and the Carnival MPV in the Indian market at this time. Kia is expected to introduce a 3-row SUV based on the Sonet in the Indian market which is expected sometime in 2022.

