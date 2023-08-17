New-gen Hyundai Venue launch expected in 2025

When launched, the new-gen Hyundai Venue will continue to rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300.

The subcompact SUV segment is more crowded than ever with numerous options for a buyer to consider. Hence, constant updation of lineup becomes key to staying relevant in a severely competitive market like India.

Hyundai Venue is one of the strongest sellers in this segment but its sales have declined slightly over a period of time thanks to multiple new entrants in this space. Venue came in the fourth spot among top 10 sub-4 metre SUVs sold in July this year, recording 10,062 units— a YoY dip of 16%. Venue currently commands a market share of 10.64%.

New-gen Hyundai Venue

As per a new report, the Korean automaker could be introducing the new generation model of Venue by 2025. Venue made its debut in India in 2019 and received a proper mid-cycle facelift last year. This means a three-year gap between the facelift and the all-new model. Reports further reveal that the new-gen Venue will be the first Hyundai to roll out from the newly acquired Talegaon plant.

Hyundai recently signed an agreement with General Motors to acquire its Talegaon manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 1,50,000 units a year. The new-gen Venue is internally codenamed Q2Xi, while the first-gen was codenamed QXi, where the ‘i’ stands for India.

Currently available in as many 13 variants, Venue recently achieved the milestone of 4,50,000-unit sales across the domestic market. Prices for Venue start at Rs 7.72 lakh and go up to Rs 13.18 lakh (both ex-showroom), spread across five broad trims– E, S, S+/S(O), SX and SX(O).

Venue is offered with with three engine choices: a 1.2-litre petrol (82 bhp / 114 Nm) paired with a five-speed manual, a 1-litre turbocharged petrol (118 bhp / 172 Nm) paired with a six-speed iMT or an optional seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) and an upgraded 1.5-litre diesel unit (114 bhp / 250 Nm) mated only to a six-speed manual transmission.

(Source: Autocar India)