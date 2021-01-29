New-gen Hyundai Tucson gets N-Line Treatment: Changes Explained

Hyundai’s sporty look N-Line treatment has been draped over the latest Tucson SUV. The “Motorsport-Inspired” tweaks are said to go on sale soon in international markets.

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson N-Line has dropped! Hyundai has given the latest-generation of the SUV the race-inspired styling treatment. The N-Line models are only cosmetic upgrades, instead of the full-bore performance upgrade offered with the Hyundai ’N’ models. The new Tucson N-Line follows that same ideology. But, some retune-able aspects are available as options. The cosmetic changes on the Tucson N-Line the front grille is now even wider and longer. It features some additional sporty styling touches as well. The front and rear bumpers are more bold and muscular than standard.

A small spoiler can be spotted on the rear, a red reflector trim spans across the back with a faux diffuser at the bottom of the bumper as well. There is an option of a dual-tone paint with an N-Line exclusive Shadow Grey colour on the Tucson. In the cabin, the N-Line treatment allows for red stitching, N-Line badges and logos, sporty metal pedals, and metal strips on the door sills.

Under the skin, the Tucson N-Line is powered by the same line of standard engines. There is a 1.6-litre turbo petrol which is good for upto 180hp. There is a petrol hybrid as well which develops 265hp. The N-Line will also be offered with the 1.6-litre diesel as well. But, one can spec the sports adaptive suspension tuning should they like to have a bit of fun through the corners. The Tucson N-Line is offered with an option of Electronically Controlled Suspension. Hyundai claims that with this new suspension setup, the Tucson is more fun to drive

The standard model is not launched in India as yet as we recently received the older-gen’s facelift in 2020. Hyundai may launch the new Tucson eventually in India, but the N-Line may be a bit of a stretch for now. This new Tucson N-Line will right now go on sale in Europe, before being rolled out internationally.

