New-gen Hyundai i20 India-spec spied testing: Expected features, engines, launch date

Hyundai has been working on introducing the next-generation i20 hatchback in India which will replace the current i20 Elite. Although the international model has been revealed, the India-spec version will be slightly different and it has been spotted testing on India roads. Read on to know what we have found.

Image: 91 Wheels

Hyundai India has been testing the next-generation Hyundai i20 hatchback, as a test mule of the pre-production model has been spotted testing on Indian roads in its India-spec avatar. This also suggests that the model’s launch is around the corner. The new i20 will be rivalling the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo when it arrives in India. It will come with a new and updated line of engines and transmissions. The 2020 Hyundai i20 will sport a brand new look, interior and a long list of features and is expected to come with Bluelink connectivity. Now, a test mule of the vehicle has been seen on Indian roads, specifically in Delhi NCR as reported by 91 Wheels.

Earlier this year, Hyundai launched the Aura sub-compact sedan in January, then showcased a new line of vehicles at the 2020 Auto Expo. Among which the Grand i10 Nios Turbo and the all-new Hyundai Creta have already been launched, which was followed by the new Hyundai Verna. We now await the updated Hyundai Tucson and the vehicle in question, the all-new Hyundai i20.

Image: 91 Wheels

While the international model was revealed in Europe earlier this year, the test mule which has been spotted in India dons heavy camouflage, leaving quite a bit to the imagination for the sub-4-metre Indian version of the hatchback. Globally, the i20 gets a new honeycomb grille, but in India, it would get the cascading style grille which will likely be offered n multiple finishes in India. The front and rear bumpers are likely to differ from the international spec to meet the sub-compact regulations in India.

The headlamps on the new i20 are likely to be offered with an all-LED set up with LED DRLs. The hatchback will be offered with diamond-cut alloy wheels. The tail-lamps will feature a new look using Hyundai’s signature design language with the Z-shaped LED tail lamps that are connected with an LED strip that runs across the width of the boot. The upper half of the tail-gate separates itself with a black finish with the lower half being pained in the body colour.

Image: 91 Wheels

The international model uses the same 10,25-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the cabin. But to manage costs, the 8-inch system from the new Verna for the Indian market could be on offer with the Arkamy’s sound system and it will offer Android Auto, Apple CarPlay with BlueLink connectivity. Internationally, there is a TFT digital instrument cluster, which could be on the cards for the Indian market. Engine options for the new Hyundai i20 could be borrowed from the sub-compact SUV — the Hyundai Venue. The all-new Hyundai i20 is likely to be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and the 1.0-litre T-GDI motor could be reserved for the Turbo variant.

The all-new generation Hyundai i20 was expected to be launched around August 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the official launch of the 2020 Hyundai i20 may have been delayed. Hyundai is yet to announce the official launch date for the new i20, but we expect the model to be launched around the festive season this year.

Source: 91 Wheels

