New-gen Hyundai Creta, i20 score 3-Star Global NCAP Safety Rating

The new-generation Hyundai Creta and i20 have scored a 3-Star adult and child occupant safety rating in the latest round of Global NCAP crash tests. Read our detailed report here.

In the latest round of the new car assessment program under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, the Global NCAP has crash-tested two made-in-India Hyundai cars. The new Hyundai models tested include the new-generation Creta and i20. What’s interesting is that both these Hyundai cars have scored a 3-Star rating for both adult and child occupant safety in the Global NCAP crash tests.

Hyundai Creta:

The new Hyundai Creta bagged a 3-star rating for adult occupant protection and also 3-stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. The Creta scored 8 points out of a total of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it earned 28.29 points out of a total of 49 points. Moreover, the bodyshell of the Creta has been rated as unstable and it is incapable of withstanding further loadings.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Hyundai i20:

The new Hyundai i20 achieved a 3-star safety rating for adult and child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. Surprisingly, it scored better than the Creta. The new i20 secured 8.84 points out of a total of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it earned 36.89 points out of a total of 49 points. However, the i20’s bodyshell has been also rated as unstable and incapable of withstanding further loadings.

Watch Video | New-gen Hyundai Creta, i20 Crash Test:

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Although the overall star rating of these models might seem reasonable, the continued reluctance of manufacturers like Hyundai and Toyota to equip safety systems such as ESC and side body and head protection airbags as a basic requirement in India is disappointing.”

He further added, “This is why Global NCAP welcomes the Indian government’s initiative of increasing side impact protection requirements and why Global NCAP will update its test protocols as from July. Success in the rating assessment will then only be possible if these improved safety features are included as standard.”

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus India launch on 9th June: Honda City, Skoda Slavia-rival

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.