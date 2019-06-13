New-gen Honda City spotted testing: Looks like a smaller Civic!

The next-generation Honda City, which is set to make its global debut sometime later this year, has been spotted testing for the first time Thailand. The test mule, which is under heavy camouflage does not reveal a lot about its design details. However, its front end seems to take its aesthetic inspiration from the current generation Honda Civic sold in India. From the side, the 2020 Honda City gets a typical sedan design. At the back, we see a boot lid which comes with an integrated spoiler and LED tail-lamps. Though the images, which were shared on a Facebook group Drive Master, do not reveal too many details, the overall silhouette of the car looks to adorn a sporty design.

Image: Facebook

The interiors of the next-generation 2020 Honda City are expected to undergo a complete makeover, just as its exteriors. Expect the new City to come with more features as well as additional creature comforts in order to increase its premium appeal. For instance, Honda is likely to introduce a new touchscreen infotainment system, along with a new layout for the instrument cluster. Just like the current model, the top-spec variant will get full-LED headlamps, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and electric sunroof among other features.

Image: Facebook

The exact engine specifications of the next-gen Honda City haven't been revealed as of yet. However, Honda has said that it is going to upgrade its existing model line-up to meet the upcoming BS6 emission regulations. As a result of this, we expect the new Honda City to come with the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual unit. There have been speculations stating that the new Honda City is going to get a CVT automatic gearbox, not only with the petrol, as it does now, but also with the diesel engine, just like the current generation Honda Amaze. In addition to this, in the future, Honda could introduce the City with a hybrid variant as well.

Prices of the next-gen Honda City are likely to increase. It will continue to compete in the mid-size sedan segment in India. Its competition will include the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris.

Image Source: Facebook