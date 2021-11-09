New-gen Ford Ranger teased: Hints new Ford Endeavour’s styling

The 2022 Ford Ranger is scheduled to break cover later this month. The mid-size pickup truck will sit in between the Maverick and F-150 in the company's global truck line-up.

November 24 is the date when Ford will take the veils off the new 2022 Ranger on its YouTube channel. The brand has released a teaser of its upcoming mid-size truck offering, which will be revealed for the European market first, followed by its entry into the US market at a later stage. In the Blue Oval’s truck line-up, the new-gen Ranger will sit in between the newly-launched Maverick and the iconic F-150. A Raptor model of the Ranger is also expected to be revealed. However, the exact timeline of the Ranger Raptor is not known yet.

A quick look at the teaser reveals that the new-gen Ranger will follow a similar design suite as seen on the Maverick and F-150. C-shaped LED DRLs are visible on the front end. Also, a high-set bonnet will aid the truck with a mean-looking face. The 2022 Ford Ranger will be available in both crew-cab and extended-cab versions. As seen in the teasers, certain trims will also come with roll bars to mount various accessories. The new Ranger will also work as the base for the next-gen Endeavour like earlier models.

On the inside, the next-gen Ford Ranger is likely to feature a portrait-style infotainment screen on the dashboard, measuring 15.5 inches and running on Ford’s SYNC 4 interface. The instrument console is expected to be a 12-inch digital display. The infotainment unit will also support Android Auto & Apple CarPlay integration.

For the powertrain option, Ford has not revealed any information yet. However, the new-gen iteration of the mid-size pickup is likely to come with a 2.3L turbo-petrol motor seen on the Bronco, which develops 270 Hp. The bigger twin-turbo V6 petrol could also be on the cards with a peak power output of 310 Hp. While the 2.3L motor will come paired to a 7-speed AT, the more powerful V6 engine will be mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

