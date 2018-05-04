New-Gen BMW X4 launch likely next year: Details on new Mercedes-Benz GLC rival

BMW India is expected to launch the second generation X4 coupe in the country in 2019, various media reports claim. The new BMW X4 made its global debut in the year 2014 but never made its way to India. The company's series of SUVs are generally denoted by odd numbers and this will be one rare time that an even-numbered BMW SUV will make its way to India. As one would normally expect, the new BMW X4 will bridge the gap between the X3 and X5 in the company's line up. The new generation BMW X4 broke cover at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and it is based on the CLAR architecture that also underpins the X3. The new model is 50 kgs lighter than the outgoing model, all thanks to the new platform.

The upcoming BMW X4 and X3 have some similarities in design. The car has high resemblances with the latter, especially from the front. The front end of the BMW X4 gets the company's signature kidney grille along with the double barrel LED headlamps. The front bumper looks considerably different than the X3 and gets large air intakes. The roofline of the new BMW X4 merges into the boot and it offers a coupe-like appearance.The new BMW X4 will get 19-inch alloy wheels and the top end versions will get bigger 20-inch units.

The interiors of the new BMW X4 will also be quite similar to that of the X3. The center stage will be taken by a 6.5-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and the 12-inch instrument cluster will be all digital. Powering the new BMW X4 will most likely be the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that runs the X3. The engine is good for 190 horses and internationally, it is on offer in two different states of tunes.

Expect the prices of the new BMW X4 to stay close to Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will challenge the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Range Rover Evoque. More details expected to be unwrapped in the coming days.