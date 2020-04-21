New-gen Audi A3 sedan looks angry and sporty: India launch expected soon

The Audi A3 sedan has matured, but it looks angry and more sporty than ever before. Its India arrival is expected by the end of the year.

Audi has taken the wraps off the new-generation A3 sedan. The A3 is Audi’s smallest sedan model and is scheduled to arrive in India later this year. The A3 is now sleeker on the outside and sharp and sporty on the inside. The sedan dons an all-new design but maintains its recognisable silhouette. While the styling is new, so the technology offered in the A3.

The A3 uses Audi’s latest design language of course with its sharp design cues and lines. At the front are a pair of all-new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a large hexagonal grille with nonfunctional air-intake design elements on the bumper with a contrast grey surround. The wheels are brand new 5 Y-spoke alloys. The rear features an all-new design with new LED tail lamps and a fresh bumper. The changes on the exterior are evident but are reminiscent of the older model.

However, inside the cabin, everything is different. While we loved the turbine-style AC-Vents in the older model. Looking at the new design, we are sure we won’t miss them at all. The all-new dash looks more futuristic and gone is the top-mounted tablet-like touchscreen. Instead, you get a more modern dash integrated 10.1-inch touchscreen display. It features Audi’s latest MMI Navigation and operating software. It also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver gets a new three-spoke steering wheel with audio and media control buttons and the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit and heads-up display.

The central air-vents have been positioned in a new fashion. The passenger side vent is traditionally placed, integrated to the dash next to the centre screen, but the driver side vent is positioned higher up next to the instrument cluster, above the screen. The centre console features a new style for the electronic gear shifter. It seems to have been borrowed from the VW parts bin, being similar to the Porsche 911 and the Skoda Octavia IV. But has its own Audi-esque design to it. Although one can’t help but feel the overall cabin design has been inspired by Lamborghini’s sharp hexagonal language.

For the Indian market, the Volkswagen Group is taking a petrol-only approach. The Audi A3 will use the 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that will be used by many of the VW Group’s compact models like the VW T-Roc, Skoda Karoq, and the likes. The engine produces 150hp and 250Nm of torque mated to a 7-speed twin-clutch automatic transmission. This engine is expected to be the sole offering for the A3 in India and will likely feature cylinder deactivation technology as well.

In India, the Audi A3 will rival the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine along with the BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe which is expected to be launched as well. The A3 sedan is expected to arrive soon with a price tag of around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). However, should the coronavirus situation in India worsen, the launch may be further delayed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.