New Ford Mustang facelift spotted in India: Launch likely next year

The American muscle car, Ford Mustang has had a successful run in the Indian market and the new facelifted 2018 Mustang has now been spotted in India indicating a launch in India soon. The pony car is quite popular in the world and its growling sound has seen the sportscar a preferred buy over other 4-cylinder sports cars. The new Ford Mustang has received a big upgrade in the international markets and we expect the facelifted Mustang to come to India in 2019.

On the outside, the new Ford Mustang facelift gets a more aggressive face with an updated front bumper, new grilled and vents too. It also features a boot spoiler and a diffuser at the rear and gets five-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, the new Ford Mustang gets 1,000-watt B&O PLAY by HARMAN along with 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Globally new colours on offer are Velocity Blue, Need for Green, Dark Highland Green (Bullitt only). The interiors will also get an updated dashboard with the new colour scheme and will also get ambient lighting inside the cabin.

Ford Mustang gets a sporty steering wheel with mounted controls and features Cruise control. Ford Mustang is powered by a 5.0L V8 naturally aspirated engine with a max power of 460 hp mated to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic. Expect the new Ford Mustang facelift to make its India debut early next year and to be priced around Rs 75 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Image source - Car Crazy India #Instagram