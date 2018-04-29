New Ford Endeavour facelift clearest images emerge: All that’s new on Ford’s flagship SUV

The new Ford Endeavour facelift has been spotted recently in the United States. The test mule of the SUV was snapped completely undisguised near the company's R&D facility in Michigan as one can see in the images issued by The Drive. The new 2018 model of the Ford Endeavour gets subtle changes and hence it does not look drastically different than the current generation model. The front grille of the new 2018 Ford Endeavour has been redesigned and the alloy wheel design also looks different. The existing Ford Endeavour is being offered in two diesel engine options. While the 2.2-litre engine is good for respective power and torque outputs of 163 bhp and 385 Nm, the higher spec 3.2-litre motor churns out 198 bhp of power and 470 Nm of torque. Ford Endeavour made its entry to India in the year 2016 and has been receiving a good response since then. The SUV is based on the Ford Ranger pick up truck that is also due for an update this year.

There have been reports on the internet about Ford's plans to introduce a new 2.0-litre diesel for the Endeavour that will have power and torque outputs of 178 bhp and 420 Nm. A 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel motor is also likely to be on offer that will be good for 210 bhp and 500 Nm. The model that is on sale in India comes with a six-speed automatic gearbox. The new 2018 model is expected to come with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

As far as India launch is concerned, the new 2018 Ford Endeavour may arrive here towards the end of this year. Expect the new model to demand a slightly higher price tag than the current generation model, courtesy the newly added features on offer. The Ford Endeavour locks its horns with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq in the segment.

Image Source: The Drive