New Ford EcoSport S launching next month: Everything on the sportiest EcoSport yet

Ford is set to launch the new EcoSport S in India next month. The information has been revealed to us by our sources close to the development. The new Ford EcoSport S is the sportier version of the company's popular subcompact SUV. Powering the new Ford EcoSport S is a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 124 bhp and 170 Nm. The engine will come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Needless to say, the new Ford EcoSport S will come with cosmetic changes and there can be a new set of alloy wheels too. The new Ford EcoSport S will demand a premium over the price of the current model, courtesy the new features and visual updates on offer.

The Ford EcoSport S variant was spied in India a few days back completely undisguised. The said trim will be positioned above the Titanium+ variant that sits at the top. The spied unit was seen with a sunroof as well. The cabin of the EcoSport S will come with black interiors along with orange accents. The said trim will get a floating touchscreen infotainment system in the centre that will come with Ford's SYNC3, supporting both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. More details to be revealed in the coming days!

In other news, Ford has launched its first cross hatch in India, better known as the Freestyle. The car has made its entry at a starting price of Rs 5.09 lakh for the Ambiente variant and the figure reaches up till Rs 7.89 lakh for the top end Titanium+ trim. Prices being ex-showroom, Delhi. The new Ford Freestyle gets some elements that make it look stand out from the Figo on which it comes based. For instance, new bonnet, skid plate, alloy wheels and the all-black headlamps all combine together to make the new Freestyle bolder and beefier. The new Ford Freestyle gets a higher ground clearance than the Figo, 15mm to be specific.