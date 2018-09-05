New Ford Aspire facelift India launch in October: Here’s what will be new on Honda Amaze rival

The new Ford Aspire facelift is all set to be launched in India next month. The company's sub-compact sedan has completed three years in the market and it has been spied testing in India since last few months. The new Ford Aspire facelift will come with some significant exterior tweaks along with a new fascia. The new model will come with honeycomb grille instead of the horizontal slats that come on the existing model. The upcoming facelift model will most likely get LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) along with new fog lamps. The side profile of the new Ford Aspire will most likely remain unchanged with the only difference being the inclusion of new black alloy wheels. On the rear, the tail lamp and the bumper will also see some revisions to look better than before. The new Ford Aspire facelift is expected to get a new dashboard along with a floating touchscreen infotainment system like the one on the EcoSport. The cabin is also expected to get a revised upholstery for a more premium and better feel.

When it comes to powertrain, the new Ford Aspire facelift is expected to draw power from a new 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be good for shedding out resepctive power and torque figures of close to 94 bhp and 115 Nm. There will also be a 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer that will produce 99 bhp of power along with 200 Nm of torque. Gearbox will be a five-speed manual unit and there is also a possibility that the company will offer a five-speed automatic transmission from the EcoSport.

The new Ford Aspire facelift is expected to be launched in India at a slightly higher price than the outgoing model. Stay tuned with us as we will bring you instant updates from the launch in our LIVE blog!