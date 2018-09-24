New Ford Aspire facelift bookings open: Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival launch on 4th October

Ford India has officially started accepting bookings for the new Aspire facelift, ahead of its launch in the country on 4 October. Bookings for the new Ford Aspire facelift can be made at any of the 400 authorised dealers located in 267 cities across India at a token amount of Rs 11,000. Challenging the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the new Honda Amaze in the segment, the Aspire facelift has undergone several cosmetic changes. Although there is no confirmation yet, but the new Aspire facelift is expected to come with the same engine that powers Ford Freestyle.

2018 Ford Aspire facelift's overall design remains a lot similar to the older version, but it has styling updates like a new honeycomb grille and a revised bumper. While the design of the headlamps on the new Aspire are also pretty much the same, but it is likely to be updated with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights).

2018 Ford Aspire facelift cabin

There are several upgrades to the cabin as well. The new Ford Figo Aspire facelift will come with a new floating touchscreen infotainment system, which is also available in Ford EcoSport. The new infotainment is likely to support Android Auto, along with SYNC 3 connectivity. The cabin has been given a new black and beige dual tone finish.

Watch 2017 Ford EcoSport vs Honda WR-V review below:

It is expected that the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift will come with engine options of a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The petrol engine produces 94 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and the diesel unit puts out 99 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

“The New Ford Aspire has been tailor-made for those who don’t follow the crowds, desire beyond the ordinary and want more out of their car experience. They are driven by a desire to lead and make their own mark,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president - Marketing at Ford India.