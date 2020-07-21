New fine for speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, applicable from August 1

CCTVs will be used to fine the offenders and e-challans will be sent to the drivers. These CCTVs are installed at the toll booths in Khalapur and Talegaon ends.

By:Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:37 PM

A few weeks ago, we carried a story on how the highway police is looking to fine those people who exceed the speed limits on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. It now seems that the authorities have reached a decision. However, there is a catch to it. Those found speeding between the two toll posts will be the ones paying the fine. The first one from Mumbai is the Khalapur post while the one closer to Pune is Urse. The distance between both the posts is 50km. According to the research done by the authorities, it takes 37 minutes to cross this distance when the speed limit maintained is 100kmph. Those reaching the second toll before this time, will be fined as it is obvious that they haven’t followed the speed limit. Those familiar with the road will also know that there is a ghat section near Lonavala where the speed limit falls to half. Here, you can see many trucks and other utility vehicles huffing and puffing their way up.

These trucks reduce the speed of other vehicles behind them as well. The authorities will take the help of CCTV cameras installed at the toll booths and will send an e-challan to the erring drivers. For the first time, the fine will be Rs 1,000 while repeat offenders will be dealt with even more strictly. As it is, policemen present at the Talegaon end used to halt drivers based on the tip from toll operators. The latter will check the time duration taken to reach the second toll and thereby alert the cops. Offenders were fined on the spot.

Rising accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway have cause the authorities to come up with this solution. The implementation begins from August 1, 2020. If this method is deemed successful, it will be implemented in other states as well. Hopefully, this will curb the growing number of accidents that are being reported on the two-and three-lane highways in our country.

