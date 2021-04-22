New Ferrari 812 Superfast limited edition with 830hp is a purist’s dream

Images of an upcoming special edition V12 Ferrari has been released. A new 830hp limited-edition model based on the 812 Superfast will make its official debut on May 5.

Ferrari has released images of a new special edition model of the 812 Superfast. The official name and further technical details about this special edition supercar will be revealed on May 5. However, the Italian automaker has assured that it will offer 830hp from its naturally aspirated V12 engine. Ferrari claims that this model is “the ultimate expression of Ferrari’s concept of an extreme front-engined Berlinetta, honing the characteristics of the critically acclaimed 812 Superfast to a level never seen before.”

The special edition 812 Superfast will use Maranello’s 65° natural aspirated V12 engine in the most powerful tune to ever be released from the factory. It will deliver 830hp and will rev all the way to 9,500 rpm (also, highest of any ICE powered Ferrari to date). Ferrari claims that for this new special edition version of the 812 Superfast, the motor uses many redesigned components, a new valve timing mechanism and a brand new exhaust system.

In addition, it will feature “independent steering on all four wheels” which in all probability is a fancy way of saying all-wheel steering. Ferrari has also worked extensively to reduce the weight of the car in comparison to the 812 Superfast. While Ferrari has used a lot of carbon fibre components on the exterior and interior of the car, they do not say how much lighter it will be as yet. Finally, this limited edition model will get the latest 7.0 version of Ferrari’s Side Slip Control.

As for the aero, the model will feature a completely revised package. Ferrari claims that it will offer more downforce than the regular 812. It will have new front air intakes, a brand new rear diffuser and exhaust configuration and a patented design for the rear screen that comes with vortex generators. The rear glass has been replaced with a single piece aluminium structure and the vortex generators help improve aero efficiency, as stated by Ferrari. The rear spoiler is also larger to help keep the rear wheels planted to the ground through a corner.

Design-wise, Ferrari has been able to maintain the identity of the Superfast but changed it enough for the special edition model to be able to differentiate itself. The cabin retains the main dash and door panels as the standard model. However, the panels have been redesigned to reduce weight and the cockpit now has a sportier theme.

Although we have a handful of details and things to look forward to about this new Ferrari. On May 5, all technical details about the supercar will be revealed on Ferrari’s official social platform. It is unknown how many special edition examples of the 812 Superfast will be built, but we do have a sneaking suspicion it will find many takers for it very soon.

