New Ferrari 296 GTB is Maranello’s first twin-turbo V6 hybrid: Packs 819hp!

There is a brand new Ferrari which is powered by a hybrid turbo V6! But it’s not all that bad. Keep reading to find out why.

The Ferrari 296 GTB has been revealed and it is the first time Maranello has tried something of its kind for its road car. The 296 GTB is Ferrari’s first-ever mid-engined turbo V6 plug-in hybrid model. Yes, purists would be pulling the hair at their hair about now, but wait till you hear the numbers the new hybrid Ferrari supercar is capable of! Also, just stand back and admire how beautiful it looks.

The 2,992cc, twin-turbo V6 engine alone puts out 653bhp of peak power. The electric motor with the hybrid system assists with another 164bhp. Ferrari claims that it packs 819 hp, but of course, it’s not delivered altogether. However, peak torque output from the power unit in the new Ferrari 296 GTB is rated to be at 740Nm. The V6 engine is allowed to rev all the way to a redline at 8,500rpm. The engine’s cylinder bank design now moves from a 90-degree V to a much wider 120-degree V. This allowed the turbos to be mounted centrally for better packaging with weight distribution while allowing the turbos to work more efficiently.

The Plug-in hybrid system in the 296 GTB is similar to the MHU-K system Ferrari use in their F1 cars. This allows the car to either operate as a hybrid or decouple the engine and drive on electric power only. Ferrari claims you can drive unto 42 km on pure EV power drawing juice from a. 7.45 kWh battery pack. The power is channelled from the engine to the wheels through an 8-speed twin-clutch automatic transmission. The 296 GTB, Ferrari claims will do 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and hit 200km/h in just 7.3 seconds. Its top speed is said to be at 330 km/h.

However, the 296 GTB is not the first V6 powered Ferrari. The very first Ferrari V6 was found in the 1957 1500 cc Dino 156 F2 single-seater. The following versions with larger displacements were used in other Ferraris and the 246 F1 also gave Mike Hawthorn his F1 Driver’s world title.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.