New, exciting Maruti Suzuki Wagon R features that could make it a grand success again!

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is now just a few days from launching in India and while we've seen the new design through some spy shots, the full scale of what all will be new and how is still under wraps. Maruti today released the first teaser image for the 2019 WagonR and the tail lamps are the same tall vertical ones we saw in the spy photos, which is good news for they sure do look premium. With this model refresh, the new WagonR will face competition from its age-old rival - the recently launched Hyundai Santro, along with Tata Tiago. So, what does the new WagonR offer that will help it stand out in the competition? We've listed the top five features below:

Dimensions

The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will simply offer the most spacious cabin in the segment. The new car is dimensionally larger compared to the outgoing model. According to a brochure that leaked recently, the 2019 WagonR will measure 3,655 mm in length, 1,620 mm in width and 1,675 mm in height. Its wheelbase is 2,435 mm and gets a 32-litre fuel tank. The new generation Wagon R will be 19 mm longer, 145 mm wider and 5 mm taller than the vehicle that it replaces. So, the cabin should offer generous head and leg room.

Design

The design and styling of the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R have been completely revamped while retaining its tallboy appeal. To go with its tallboy design, Suzuki have updated the new Wagon R with new tail lamp clusters that are vertically placed, something that is seen on premium and larger vehicles. Colour options will include Superior White, Silky Silver, Magma Grey, Autumn Orange, Nutmeg Brown and Poolside Blue.

Features

The new Wagon R will be much more modern than it has been so far in India with an upgraded cabin that boasts of Suzuki Connect infotainment system with smartphone connectivity through both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. When it comes to safety, it will feature dual airbags, ABS and EBD in compliance with the new government guidelines.

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R design, interior images out! Hyundai Santro rival bigger with new features

Engine options

To begin with, the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be available in two engine options. The base LXi variant is powered by the 998cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 67 hp and 90 Nm, in comparison to the top-shelf ZXi and ZXi AGS trims which will sport a 1,197cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. With the 1.2-litre petrol engine, the new Wagon R will be the most powerful in its segment.

AMT gearbox

According to the leaked brochure, the WagonR is likely to be offered in three trim levels - LXi, VXi and ZXi. The Automated manual transmission (AMT) option will be limited to the VXi and ZXi variants.