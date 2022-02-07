New electric car: New MG ZS EV to have global design cues, features

First launched in 2020, MG said it has sold about 4,000 units of the ZS EV.

The new MG ZS EV—the 2022 model of the ZS EV electric car—will be launched soon and will come with global design cues and features, the carmaker said in a statement.

The ZS EV 2022, as it is being called, will have updated front fascia (covered grille), LED headlamps, DRLs, a new alloy wheel design, a new bumper and new tail-light design, and the charging socket will be placed to the left of the carmaker’s logo on the grille.

First launched in 2020, MG Motor India said it has sold about 4,000 units of the ZS EV. The electric car has helped make MG Motor India the country’s second largest EV manufacturer in the four-wheeler passenger vehicle space—after Tata Motors. MG said has a 27% market share in the segment.

The company added that those who buy the ZS EV get access to a five-way charging ecosystem. This includes installation of AC fast-charger at the owner’s residence/office; portable in-car charging cable; DC superfast charging stations at dealerships’; 24×7 charge-on-the-go facility (in five cities currently); and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.