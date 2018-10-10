New Datsun GO & GO+ launched in India at starting price of Rs 3.29 lakh: New features and safety upgrades

New 2018 Datsun GO and GO+ have both been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Datsun India says that the new hatchback and mini-estate have been improved with 28 new features and over 100 upgrades. The two have been updated with new design features, the cabin has been updated with new convenience and entertainment features, along with the addition of new safety features as well. Available in five variants, the new Datsun GO and GO+ will now come with two new colour options in addition to the existing ones.

New Datsun GO and GO+ will come with LED DRLs (daytime running lights) and 14-inch Diamond Cut alloys. On the inside, the two feature a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In terms of safety, Datsun GO and GO+ will come equipped with ABS (antilock braking system), parking sensors and dual airbags.

New Datsun GO+

The interior of the new Datsun GO and GO+ have been upgraded to a more premium appeal with a new instrument panel. Under the bonnet, Datsun GO and GO+ will have a 1.2-litre HR12 DE petrol engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.83 kmpl. The engine produces 67 bhp and 104 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

The new Datsun GO and GO+ will both come with a standard 2-year warranty with an all-inclusive car service package. The introductory price of the Datsun GO is Rs 3.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 3.83 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GO+. The GO and GO+ get two new colours - Amber Orange and Sun Stone Brown - respectively.

Just last week, Datsun India announced its Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its new brand ambassador who will be the face for the company's new campaign called ExperienceChange. Datsun's new campaign aims to target young buyers with a focus on improving Datsun cars in terms of engineering and aesthetics.