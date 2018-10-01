New Datsun GO, GO+ facelift bookings open: Style updates, new colours and more

The new 2018 Datsun Go and Go+ facelift models are all set to be launched in India very soon. The company has now officially commenced the bookings for the new Datsun Go and Go+ at a booking amount of Rs 11,000 at its authorized dealerships across India. The new Datsun Go and Go+ will be offered in two additional colour options of Amber Orange and Sunstone Brown respectively besides the already existing five shades. Deliveries of the vehicles to new owners will commence from October 10th, 2018. The two will get multiple style updates while retaining the same mechanicals from the existing models.

Commenting on the announcement, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and Commercial, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd., said that the young consumers are looking for a car which complements their lifestyle and embodies their expression nowadays and the company is confident that the new 2018 Datsun GO and GO+ will offer a complete package with attractive design, power and performance to the customers in India.

New Datsun GO+ facelift

The overall design of the new Datsun GO remains majorly identical to the existing one. However, the new model will get a revised grille along with new headlamps and a redesigned front bumper. The model that is currently on sale in Indonesia gets LED DRLs and the India-spec model too might get the same. There will be revisions inside the cabin as well. The new models will come with a revised dashboard along with more features. The new Datsun GO and GO+ facelifts are expected to come with a new touchscreen infotainment system. Other likely updates include new alloy wheels, integrated turning winkers on Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) and more.

As already mentioned, mechanically, there won't be any changes to the new Datsun GO and GO+ facelift models. Having said that, the two will continue to get power from the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 67 bhp and 104 Nm. More details on the new Datsun GO and GO+ expected soon, so stay tuned with us!