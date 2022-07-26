New Citroen C5 X launched in UK

The line-up includes three trim levels, and the choice of pure petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The all-new Citroen C5X has been officially launched in the UK market with prices starting from £27,790 (Rs 26.5 lakh). The line-up includes three trim levels, and the choice of pure petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The new C5 X Hybrid has a claimed electric range of 60km, available from £36,470 (Rs 35 lakhs) with first customer deliveries starting later this month. It comes equipped with a 12.4kWh battery back and 109bhp electric motor which can also be used in tandem with the petrol unit for maximum output in Sport mode.

Interior and features

Citroen’s C5 X has a very roomy interior and the 545-litre boot space, part-leather-effect advanced comfort seats and a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring, 3D navigation and a reversing camera.

The mid-rung Shine trim comes in at £29,290 (Rs 28 lakhs), features satin chrome trim, a unique interior colour scheme, a heated steering wheel, a larger 12-inch infotainment touchscreen and a head-up display.

Large windows and a panoramic roof increase brightness in the cabin, while acoustic lamination on the front and rear windows reduces road noise.

As for safety features, drivers can keep their eyes on the road by selecting to display navigation, driving assistance systems, and speed information directly on the windscreen.

Design and exterior

The new chevron badging, with flowing 3D LED daylight running lights, new C5 X models feature 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, available with a choice of 6 metallic and pearlescent body colours, as well as the option of a bi-tone roof.

The SUV has two spoilers – one at the top and one at the bottom of the rear glass. The LED lights also have V-shaped designs like those on the front.

Engine

The engine line-up opens with the company’s turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 128bhp. Along with that, there’s a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol unit with 178bhp – and, unlike Citroen’s smaller vehicles, the C5 X will only be available with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.