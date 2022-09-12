New Citroen C5 Aircross facelift vs Hyundai Tucson comparison

New Citroen C5 Aircross vs 2022 Hyundai Tucson comparison. We compare the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift against the new Tucson in terms of price, features, specifications, and more.

The Citroen C5 Aircorss was launched in India a few years ago and has been a silent competitor in a segment that consists of the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the new Hyundai Tucson. Although the segment has few vehicles, all of them have a strong fan base, owing to the perks each vehicle offers.

However, the newest vehicles in this category are the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircorss facelift that was recently introduced and the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, which has received significant cosmetic, mechanical, and tech upgrades. Let’s compare the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross against the new Hyundai Tucson in terms of price, design and dimension, features, and engine specifications.

New Citroen C5 Aircross vs 2022 Hyundai Tucson – pricing

The Citroen C5 Aircross was initially offered in three variants in India, priced between Rs 31.3 lakh and Rs 32.8 lakh. However, with the 2022 facelift, the Citroen C5 Aircross will be available in one top-spec trim, priced at Rs 36.67 lakh, ex-showroom.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is offered in several variants primarily split in two, priced between Rs 27.69 lakh and Rs 34.54 lakh ex-showroom. The top-spec Hyundai Tucson undercuts the new Citroen C5 Aircross by over Rs 2 lakh.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift vs new Hyundai Tucson – Design and dimension

The new Citroen C5 Aircross retains its familiar silhouette, however, it gets updated headlights instead of the older split design setup, along with new bumpers, DRL setup, body claddings, and new alloy wheels. The changes have given the new C5 Aircross a significant design update.

The new Hyundai Tucson gets a new grille setup that neatly hides the DRLs within, along with updated bumpers, sculpted bonnets and side profile, and more. The new Tucson is also longer than before and the changes are instantly noticeable.

Dimensions Citroen C5 Aircross Hyundai Tucson Length 4,500 mm 4,630 mm Width 1,969 mm 1,865 mm Height 1,710 mm 1,665 mm Wheelbase 2,730 mm 2,755 mm Fuel Capacity 52.5-litres 54-litres Boot Space 580-litres 540-litres

The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross is wider and taller than the Hyundai Tucson, while also offering more boot space, while the Tucson is longer and offers a longer wheelbase.

New Citron C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson – interior and exterior features

The 2022 C5 Aircross gets LED lighting all around, 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 235-section tyres, a panoramic sunroof, and more. Inside, the updated Citroen C5 Aircross gets a digital dashboard, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, park assist, and independently-adjustable rear seats amongst others.

Safety includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, blind-spot information system, ESP, hill hold and decent control, an electronic parking brake, front and rear parking sensors with a reverse parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors amongst others.

The Hyundai Tucson gets LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, lower body cladding, and more. Inside, the Tucson gets a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, ventilated seats, cruise control, power-adjustable seats, auto headlamps, and a slightly larger 10.25-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and Bose speakers with a subwoofer amongst others.

Safety features in the 2022 Hyundai Tucson include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold and decent control, an electronic park brake, electronic stability management, and ISOFIX seat anchors amongst others. Both vehicles are on par when it comes to equipment, but the Tucson gets ADAS features that give it an edge over the Citroen C5 Aircross.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift vs new Hyundai Tucson – Engine specifications

The Citroen C5 Aircross is offered with a standard diesel engine. The 2.0-litre unit makes 174 bhp and 400 Nm of torque with the help of an automatic gearbox. Power is sent to the front wheels and Citroen does not offer an AWD system.

Specifications C5 Aircross Tucson Displacement 2.0-L Deisel 2.0-L Diesel | Petrol Power 174 bhp 184 bhp | 154 bhp Torque 400 Nm 416 Nm | 192 Nm Gearbox AT AT Mileage 17.5 kmpl — AWD — Diesel Only

The Hyundai Tucson on the other hand is offered with two engine options that consist of a diesel and petrol option, paired to a standard automatic gearbox. The Tucson is also offered with an AWD system, and this feature, along with its price advantage makes it a better value for money proposition, however, Citroen’s suspension setup is unmatched in the segment.