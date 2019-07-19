New Chevrolet C8 Corvette looks totally jaw-dropping! What this mid-engined beast offers

The Corvette since it was introduced in 1953, became the sports car of choice in America and it became an icon the world over. It was the car of choice for celebrities and most famously of most astronauts which made it become a celebrity in itself. After seven generations of the Corvette, General Motors realised they needed to keep up with the pace from the competition from its European rivals, the next Corvette will need to be thought out from a blank piece of paper. Which is why they decided to move away from the front-engined sportscar layout for the eighth-generation and make it into a mid-engined supercar.

GM has been developing the new mid-engined Corvette for a very long time. Over that period countless paparazzi photographers snapping the test mule on the streets has made it feel like an eternal wait. However, that wait is finally over as the new Chevrolet C8 Corvette has been revealed and it looks like a beast of a machine.

As it will keep dropping repeatedly, reel your jaw up from the floor later and just look at the thing! While it has been spotted and teased for the last three years, the excitement levels for the new Vette has not faded an ounce. And the looks of the new car has only managed to contribute in adding to the excitement.

The Corvette finally has its heart in the right place. The 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine is now mounted behind the driver. The motor is LT1 borrowed from the outgoing C7 but has been heavily reworked, therefore, GM is calling it the LT2. The engine develops 490hp and the Z51 Performance Package pumps it up to 495hp. Which is a leap considering the LT1 made 460hp. What some enthusiasts might find disappointing is that the new C8 Corvette will not be available with a manual, but only an 8-speed twin-clutch automatic with paddles which sends power to the rear wheels exclusively. While it doesn’t get the T-Bone roof, the new Corvette is still offered with a Targa styled removable roof.

While the Current C7 ZR1 does 0-96kmph in 2.8 seconds, Chevrolet says that the C8 can accelerate in similar fashion match that sub-3 second mark. Quarter mile and top speed figures are yet to be revealed. But what has been revealed about the Corvette will leave you even more astonished is the price. The 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray with its mid-engined 490hp 6.2-litre V8 will cost under $60,000 (~Rs 41,29,290).