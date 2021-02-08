New cars with sunroof under Rs 10 lakh: Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai i20 and more

While the sunroof was an aspirational bit a decade back, it has now turned into a requirement. One that all the manufacturers want to fulfill, be it for small cars or the big ones, hatchbacks as well as crossovers.

While the sunroof was an aspirational bit a decade back, it has now turned into a requirement. One that all the manufacturers want to fulfill, be it for small cars or the big ones, hatchbacks as well as crossovers. In recent times, manufacturers have been offering sunroofs in lower variants as well. Tata Motors started this trend with the new Nexon whereas others like Ford India as well as Mahindra were quick to catch on. While earlier, sunroofs will cost anywhere between Rs 80,000 to a lakh more, now the price is much lower, around Rs 30,000 more. There was also a time wherein Honda with the 2011 Civic brought in a sunroof but for Rs 45,000 more. Well, for now here is a list of cars that offer a sunroof under Rs 10 lakh and we are talking of a brand new vehicle and not a used one.

Tata Nexon

The new Tata Nexon along with a facelift got a rejig of variants. While the sunroof was earlier the bastion of the XZ trim, now it has become a part of the XM as well. The price difference between the version which has got sunroof and one which doesn’t is Rs 52,000. The Nexon XM trims with sunroof start from Rs 8.51 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV300

Just last week, Mahindra opened sales for the new XUV300 petrol AMT. Along with this, the brand also got in the much-touted sunroof with the mid variant. Now, the Mahindra XUV300 W6 version also gets a sunroof and the asking price for the same begins from Rs 9.4 lakh. One can order this version with manual/automatic as well as petrol and diesel variants.

Ford EcoSport

The compact SUV that started it all, the Ford EcoSport, got a variant rejig earlier this year. Along with other manufacturers, Ford India too has introduced a sunroof on the EcoSport in the penultimate variant – Titanium. The Ford EcoSport too is available with petrol as well as diesel engines and for ones with sunroof, the prices begin from Rs 9.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Venue

While the Hyundai Venue did come into the compact SUV segment with a bang, the sales have been rather slow for this car when compared to its peers. This notwithstanding, the Hyundai Venue does offer an electric sunroof with its petrol and diesel manual versions SX trim onwards, slightly under the Rs 10 lakh mark. Prices begin from Rs 9.97 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia Sonet

This is one good-looking SUV in this segment and is based on the Venue’s platform. It has got feature galore and adds up on the feature list provided by the Hyundai. However, for the sunroof variants, one needs to buy the HTX variant onwards and the price for the same is steep as well – Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 has seen a generation change last year and in this model, one now also gets a sunroof. Sunroof was missing in the previous generation altogether. Hyundai offers the sunroof-equipped variants from Asta onwards, with prices starting from Rs 8.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda Jazz

The Honda Jazz facelift brought along a sunroof but there is no diesel engine available. The sunroof version is available in the ZX variant and is priced at Rs 8.79 lakh, ex-showroom. One can also opt for a CVT as well.

Honda WR-V

One of the smallest crossovers in the Indian market, the Honda WR-V offers an electric sunroof with the VX variant. One can get it in both petrol as well as diesel variants. Prices begin from Rs 9.75 lakh, ex-showroom.

