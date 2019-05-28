New car puja turns into a mishap, leaves 5 injured

In India, the tradition of getting one's new vehicle blessed by a priest is quite prevalent. People often take their brand-new vehicles, straight from the dealership to their respective places of worship for the same. Recently, one such Puja, being performed on a new vehicle at the Sakshi Ganapathi Temple in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh turned in to a mishap. After performing the puja on the said vehicle, the priest told the owner to start the car and move the vehicle slightly forward in order to crush the lemons under the wheels. However, apparently, the driver pressed the accelerator too hard and ended up hitting passerby's and injuring five people. The video of the aftermath of the incident was uploaded on the Facebook group 'India-Drive​ (Hyderabad Road Trip)'. Lucky, nobody no loss of life was reported in the mishap.

The video, which is graphic, shows the injured lying on the floor while a few people are vandalising the car out of anger with the owner trying to stop them from doing so. The incident, which happened clearly due to the negligence of the driver is not one of its kind. Incidents of the same nature have been reported several times in the past. In India, where obtaining a driving licence is an easy task with many completely bypassing the required process, is in a dire need for stringent regulations regarding the same. Pressing an accelerator pedal, instead of the brakes, is a typical trait of novices and is seldom done by someone who is well versed with the technicalities of driving a vehicle on public roads.

The Sakshi Ganapathi Temple incident could have easily turned fatal. Many have in the past. The need of the hour to bring forward strict regulations which test the ability and skill of a person before being given the permission to drive a vehicle on public roads in India.

