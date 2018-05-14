New car launches this week: From new Honda Amaze to 2018 Hyundai Creta & more

New car launches this week: Four new cars will launch over the next few days in India namely 2018 Honda Amaze, 2018 Hyundai Creta, Toyota Yaris and Ford EcoSport S, Signature. The good thing is that all of them are highly anticipated models and will further step up the competition in the respective segments. The present week will see the launch of two SUVs and two new sedans. The proceedings will start with the launch of the Ford EcoSport S and Signature editions today. Followed by this, Hyundai will launch the 2018 model of Creta tomorrow and the new model will be more feature rich than its predecessor. The new 2018 Honda Amaze will make its entry the very next day and the new generation model sees major updates inside out. Last but definitely but the least, the Toyota Yaris will launch on 18th May. The midsize sedan has already created a lot of buzz due to its segment first features. Here's an insight into each of these four vehicles and what you can expect from them.

Hyundai India is set to launch the new 2018 Creta tomorrow. New features of the 2018 Hyundai Creta have already been leaked online and going by the new feature list, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta will share many new bits with the Verna sedan. Talking of exterior changes, the 2018 Hyundai Creta will get a new cascading grille, a dual tone bumper and split tail lamps. There will also be new projector lamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) on offer. The new Hyundai Creta will get two airbags and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as standard and the top end trim will get a total of six airbags. The SUV will be launched in two new colour options that go by the names Passion Orange and Marina Blue.

The new 2018 Honda Amaze will be launched in the country on 16th May. The sub-compact sedan has been designed in Thailand with inputs taken from Honda India's engineering team. Bookings for the new 2018 Honda Amaze have already begun at a token amount of Rs 21,000 at the company's dealerships across India. The new Honda Amaze has its fascia inspired from the Accord and gets a new grille, new headlamps and a newly designed bumper. The car will now have a lot of new convenience features such as rear parking sensors & camera, new alloy wheels and a multi-function steering wheel.

For the first time, the new Honda Amaze will get a CVT with diesel engine. The new Amaze will be the first of the three launches that the company has planned for this fiscal including the new CR-V and the all-new Civic.

Ford India will launch the new EcoSport S and Signature editions in the country today. A few days back, the complete feature list of both these variants got leaked and it gave an idea of how the new trims will be like. With the new Ford EcoSport S, the 1.0-litre Ecoboost engine will make its return and this will make the S trim the most powerful EcoSport yet with respective power and torque outputs of 124 bhp and 170 Nm.

The new Ford EcoSport S will get new design alloy wheels and there will be a sunroof as well. The new Ford EcoSport S will be positioned above the Titanium+ variant and hence, will demand a significant premium over the same.

The new Toyota Yaris will be launched in India on 18th May. The midsize sedan has been into the headlines for quite some time due to the segment first features that it packs in. The car was showcased in India for the first time at Auto Expo 2018 and it will bridge the gap between Etios and Corolla in the company's product portfolio. Powering the new Toyota Yaris is a 1.5-litre dual VVTi motor that is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. There will also be an option of a seven-speed CVT gearbox. For now, the company has ruled out the possibility of a diesel engine. In terms of safety, the new Toyota Yaris will get seven airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) as standard across all the variants. The prices for Toyota Yaris have already been announced and you can own the car at a starting price of Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Toyota Yaris will challenge the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.