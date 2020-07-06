New car launches in July 2020: MG Hector Plus, Honda City and more

There are around four new cars that will be launched this month and we have the confirmed information on these launches from Honda, Hyundai, and MG Motors.

By:Published: July 6, 2020 4:20 PM

After the Unlock 1.0 phase, now that we are stepping into Unlock 2.0, automobile manufacturers have started rolling out new cars. Many have launched their cars either by placing the products on the website or by sending press releases. July seems to be the month when it comes to long-awaited cars. Ones like the new Honda City, Hyundai Tucson and others that were supposed to be out much earlier will now be launched this month. Manufacturers have also started taking online bookings for most of these models. What’s more, one can sit home, do the entire booking process as well as registration online and get the car delivered where you want it to be. Some superb finance schemes too are available and Honda is even offering a huge discount on the BS6 Civic diesel that is yet to be launched. Here then are the car launches happening this month.

Honda City

The all-new Honda City will be launched on July 15. The Japanese carmaker has confirmed this. Honda also will sell the 4th gen model alongside the all-new car. The new Honda City will be available with petrol/diesel engines, with the former getting an automatic option. Expect prices to begin from Rs 12 lakh upwards.

Hyundai Tucson

 

Hyundai Tucson facelift to launch on July 14, know expected price, engine and specifications

Hyundai will launch the Tucson in India on July 14. The mid-size SUV will be a Skoda Karoq rival and will have both petrol and diesel engines. The latter will be offered with a 6-speed manual, 8-speed automatic and AWD. Like the outgoing car, even this Hyundai Tucson facelift will be feature-loaded. Expect prices to start from Rs 18 lakh onwards.

Hyundai Venue iMT

Hyundai-Venue-660

Debuting Hyundai’s innovative Intelligent Manual Transmission will be the Venue SUV. The compact SUV might have its manual gearbox eliminated altogether in the turbo-petrol engine with this new 2-pedal tech that promises to eliminate the stress of operating the clutch. However, the joy of rowing your own gears will not be missed as well. Expect the car to be launched on the same date as the Tucson or perhaps later.  A price tag starting from Rs 7.5 lakh could be ideal.

MG Hector Plus


MG today released brochures and pictures of the Hector Plus SUV. The MG Hector Plus SUV is the brand’s entry in to the six- and seven-seater SUV segment. The company promises a premium experience to the much-costlier Toyota Innova Crysta MPV. We expect the MG Hector Plus could also be launched on July 15. The expected price should start from Rs 17 lakh, ex-showroom.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

250+ Covid-19 positive employees at Bajaj Auto Waluj factory: Union demands temporary plant closure

250+ Covid-19 positive employees at Bajaj Auto Waluj factory: Union demands temporary plant closure

Four ways innovation in EV charging stations can boost India's EV adoption

Four ways innovation in EV charging stations can boost India's EV adoption

BS6 Renault Kwid RXL launched at Rs 4.16 lakh: Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales mark

BS6 Renault Kwid RXL launched at Rs 4.16 lakh: Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales mark

Buy a Honda Activa 6g, Shine and pay only 50% EMI for 3 months: How to avail, explained!

Buy a Honda Activa 6g, Shine and pay only 50% EMI for 3 months: How to avail, explained!

MG Hector Plus specs, features, brochure out: Bookings now open

MG Hector Plus specs, features, brochure out: Bookings now open

Huge discounts of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on Honda City, Civic, Amaze, this July

Huge discounts of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on Honda City, Civic, Amaze, this July

Elon Musk retails 'short shorts' on Tesla website to prove point, website crashes

Elon Musk retails 'short shorts' on Tesla website to prove point, website crashes

MG Hector Plus second-row captain seats teased: Innova Crysta rival's launch this month

MG Hector Plus second-row captain seats teased: Innova Crysta rival's launch this month

F1 2020: Bottas dominates dramatic Austrian GP as Leclerc, Norris claim podium spots

F1 2020: Bottas dominates dramatic Austrian GP as Leclerc, Norris claim podium spots

Hyundai Tucson facelift launch on July 14: Skoda Karoq rival expected price, specs, variants

Hyundai Tucson facelift launch on July 14: Skoda Karoq rival expected price, specs, variants

2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 revealed in video: To get multiple design, feature updates

2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 revealed in video: To get multiple design, feature updates

F1 2020: Bottas claims Austrian GP pole with record  lap for Mercedes as Ferrari struggles

F1 2020: Bottas claims Austrian GP pole with record  lap for Mercedes as Ferrari struggles

Dealerships report 120% increase in two-wheeler leasing in Bengaluru post lockdown

Dealerships report 120% increase in two-wheeler leasing in Bengaluru post lockdown

All-new Honda City launch on July 15: Expected price, variants of Hyundai Verna rival

All-new Honda City launch on July 15: Expected price, variants of Hyundai Verna rival

Free health check-up for your Maruti Suzuki car this monsoon: Here's how to avail

Free health check-up for your Maruti Suzuki car this monsoon: Here's how to avail

2020 Formula 1 season finally resumes: 6 things to look out for at the Austrian GP

2020 Formula 1 season finally resumes: 6 things to look out for at the Austrian GP

Buy a Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid this July and get up to Rs 70,000 discount

Buy a Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid this July and get up to Rs 70,000 discount

Big News! Hyundai Venue to introduce iMT before Kia Sonet: Benefits vs AMT explained

Big News! Hyundai Venue to introduce iMT before Kia Sonet: Benefits vs AMT explained

Project ASLAN's driverless car software: Free to download, easy to deploy

Project ASLAN's driverless car software: Free to download, easy to deploy

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 inches closer to production: Strips off camouflage to reveal new details!

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 inches closer to production: Strips off camouflage to reveal new details!