New car launches in July 2020: MG Hector Plus, Honda City and more

There are around four new cars that will be launched this month and we have the confirmed information on these launches from Honda, Hyundai, and MG Motors.

After the Unlock 1.0 phase, now that we are stepping into Unlock 2.0, automobile manufacturers have started rolling out new cars. Many have launched their cars either by placing the products on the website or by sending press releases. July seems to be the month when it comes to long-awaited cars. Ones like the new Honda City, Hyundai Tucson and others that were supposed to be out much earlier will now be launched this month. Manufacturers have also started taking online bookings for most of these models. What’s more, one can sit home, do the entire booking process as well as registration online and get the car delivered where you want it to be. Some superb finance schemes too are available and Honda is even offering a huge discount on the BS6 Civic diesel that is yet to be launched. Here then are the car launches happening this month.

Honda City

The all-new Honda City will be launched on July 15. The Japanese carmaker has confirmed this. Honda also will sell the 4th gen model alongside the all-new car. The new Honda City will be available with petrol/diesel engines, with the former getting an automatic option. Expect prices to begin from Rs 12 lakh upwards.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai will launch the Tucson in India on July 14. The mid-size SUV will be a Skoda Karoq rival and will have both petrol and diesel engines. The latter will be offered with a 6-speed manual, 8-speed automatic and AWD. Like the outgoing car, even this Hyundai Tucson facelift will be feature-loaded. Expect prices to start from Rs 18 lakh onwards.

Hyundai Venue iMT

Debuting Hyundai’s innovative Intelligent Manual Transmission will be the Venue SUV. The compact SUV might have its manual gearbox eliminated altogether in the turbo-petrol engine with this new 2-pedal tech that promises to eliminate the stress of operating the clutch. However, the joy of rowing your own gears will not be missed as well. Expect the car to be launched on the same date as the Tucson or perhaps later. A price tag starting from Rs 7.5 lakh could be ideal.

MG Hector Plus



MG today released brochures and pictures of the Hector Plus SUV. The MG Hector Plus SUV is the brand’s entry in to the six- and seven-seater SUV segment. The company promises a premium experience to the much-costlier Toyota Innova Crysta MPV. We expect the MG Hector Plus could also be launched on July 15. The expected price should start from Rs 17 lakh, ex-showroom.

