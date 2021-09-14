All-new Force Gurkha BS6 unveil tomorrow: What to expect?

Force Motors will unveil the all-new Force Gurkha BS6 in India tomorrow. The new Force Gurkha will directly rival the new-generation Mahindra Thar.

Force Motors has officially announced that the all-new Force Gurkha BS6 will be unveiled in India tomorrow, i.e. on September 15, 2021. The new Force Gurkha was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and it was about to be launched in May 2020. However, after a lot of delays, this off-roader will be finally unveiled tomorrow and the official launch will also take place soon.

The all-new Force Gurkha will feature several cosmetic changes, including new round-shaped headlamps with circular LED DRLs and a re-designed fog lamp assembly area. Moreover, the SUV will run on new 16-inch alloy wheels and steel rims will be on offer too. The new Gurkha will feature a revised chassis and a new bodyshell to comply with the latest safety regulations.

Just like the exterior, the updated Force Gurkha will sport a host of changes on the inside too. This hard-core off-roader will now be offered with some creature comfort features. It will get a revamped dashboard with a new touchscreen infotainment system, a new instrument cluster with MID and more. It will also feature power windows, front-facing captain seats at the rear, etc.

The new Force Gurkha will still be powered by the old 2.6-litre diesel engine. However, it will now comply with the latest BS6 emission norms. This oil-burner will develop around 90 PS of maximum power and 260 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and there will be no automatic transmission on offer. Also, it will get a 4×4 drivetrain with a low-ratio transfer case and live axles at either end with front and rear locking differentials.

The all-new 2021 Force Gurkha BS6 will be unveiled in India tomorrow. The official launch and price announcement of this hard-core SUV might take place in a few weeks from now. The new Force Gurkha is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. Upon its launch, it will directly rival the new second-generation Mahindra Thar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.