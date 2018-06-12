New BMW X3 petrol variant launched in India at Rs 56.9 lakh: More powerful, fun to drive!

The petrol version of the new BMW X3 has been launched in India and can now be ordered from BMW dealerships from today onwards. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i has further diversified the powerful engine portfolio of the BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and is available in the brand's Luxury Line design scheme. The Luxury Line adds extra richness to the car's overall appeal. It gets chrome radiator grille bars, two-tone underbody protection in frozen grey matt with chrome trim, air-breather in chrome and classically designed 19” light-alloy wheels.

Priced at Rs 56,90,000 (ex-showroom), BMW X3 xDrive30i Luxury Line features has a boldly enhanced double kidney grille and fully adaptive LED headlights and LED fog lamps featuring the new hexagonal design.

At the rear, it gets LED taillights combined with a low-slung roof spoiler and exhaust tailpipes on both sides in chrome. Automatic tailgate operation allows convenient opening and closing of the tailgate.

The all-new BMW X3 comes with technologies such as the BMW Display Key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock, Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, rear-view camera with Park Assist. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones and the BMW Display key.

On the inside, the all-new BMW X3 is equipped with a range of BMW ConnectedDrive systems like the 12.3-inch Multifunction Instrument Display, BMW iDrive, including touch controller, BMW Navigation Professional (with 10.25-inch touch screen), 600 Watts high-end Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon, Apple Car Play, BMW Apps and Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB.

The cabin gets ambient lighting with six dimmable light designs. The luggage compartment has a capacity of 550 litres extendable to 1,600 litres thanks to a 40/20/40 split including through-loading system. Interior details include leather upholstery in Vernasca, a Sensatec-covered instrument panel with contrast stitching and Fine-wood trim in poplar grain grey.

BMW says the new petrol engine from the BMW EfficientDynamics family will offer considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i produces an output of 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds.

The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission. It is available with steering wheel paddle shifters.

BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, in the all-new BMW X3 monitors the driving situation constantly. It comes with adaptive suspensions, electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/locks (ADB-X)’, extended ‘Dynamic Traction control (DTC)’, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control that allow enhanced off-road capabilities.

The car is equipped with BMW EfficientDynamics with features Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes (ECOPRO, COMFORT, SPORT and SPORT+) to suit diverse driving conditions.

In terms of safety, the all-new BMW X3 comes with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the all-new BMW X3. These service packages cover all routine service and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 years / 40,000 kilometres to 10 years / 2,00,000 kilometres. These include original BMW parts required for routine service work irrespective of how many times the service is done.

The all-new BMW X3 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that covers the car additionally from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Thus, the car is covered for warrantable repairs for up to six years without any mileage limitations.