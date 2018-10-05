New BMW X1 petrol launched at Rs 37.50 lakh: Details on ‘Made in India’ BS-VI compliant SUV

The new BMW X1 sDrive20i luxury SUV has been launched in India at a price of Rs 37.50 lakh (ex-showroom). With the launch of the new variant, the SUV is now available with a petrol engine option as well. The BMW X1 sDrive20i is locally manufactured at the company’s Chennai facility and can now be booked from BMW dealerships across India. The new BMW X1 sDrive20i has been introduced in an exclusive ‘xLine’ design scheme. The new BMW X1 sDrive20i gets kidney grille slats in aluminium matt and grille frame in chrome high-gloss finish up front. The SUV gets 18'-inch light alloy wheels in Y-spoke style that look sporty. Furthermore, the xLine design scheme also features panorama sunroof along with ambient lighting scheme in an orange or white variable.

Powering the new BMW X1 sDrive20i is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that is good for churning out 192 hp of maximum power output along with a peak torque of 280 Nm. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 7.6 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 224 km/hr. The petrol engine on the BMW X1 is BS-VI compliant and comes mated to an all-new seven-speed Steptronic sport automatic double clutch transmission.

The new BMW X1 offers safety features such as six airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Descent Control (HDC) and Side-impact Protection. Moreover, the SUV also comes with Run-flat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, integrated emergency spare wheel, BMW Condition Based Service (Intelligent maintenance system), electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor.

The BMW sDrive20i xLine also gets BMW ConnectedDrive features such as touch-enabled Navigation with iDrive touch controller along with 16.5 cms colour display as standard. You also get BMW Apps, Wireless Apple Car Play, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear-view camera, Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB connectivity with the SUV.

