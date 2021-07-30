New BMW M4 to come factory-fitted with Continental SportContact 6 tyres

The BMW M4 now comes factory-fitted with Continental SportContact 6 tyres, designed to offer better handling, precision, and high-speed stability.

The BMW M4 coupe will come factory-fitted with Continental SportContact 6 tyres. The tyres are designed to offer the BMW M4 better handling, driving precision, and improved high-speed stability. Also, the Continental SportContact 6 tyres are rated as one of the best in the EU for its superior grip on wet roads, meaning it offers better braking performance under low traction conditions.

The BMW M4 is on offer with 18 and optional 19-inch wheel sizes. Continental has received global approvals for the two sizes and will offer the SportContact 6 tyres in two dimensions, 275/40 ZR18 (103Y) XL and 285/35 ZR19 (103Y) XL.

Speaking on the development, Dr Holger Lange, head of tyre development for Continental’s original equipment business, said, “As the only point of contact between the vehicle and the road, tires play an essential role in providing an optimal driving experience without compromise. Our engineers develop OE tyres that perfectly match the respective vehicle model and thus optimally support the car’s performance. To capture the specific requirements, Continental works closely with vehicle manufacturers on tyre development.”

Continental’s Tyres business has 24 production and development locations worldwide. The German manufacturer caters its products to four-wheelers, two-wheelers, commercial applications, and special purpose vehicles.

