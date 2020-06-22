BMW Group unveils new logo in India: Brief evolution of BMW logos since 1917

BMW clarified that the new brand logo is geared towards the challenges and opportunities of digitalisation. The redesigned logotype expresses openness and strength to ensure future-proof presence both on and offline.

By:Published: June 22, 2020 4:09 PM

New BMW Logo

BMW Group today introduced its new brand and corporate identity with its new logo and the rollout of its first communication campaign in India called Just Cant Wait. The BMW, BMW i and BMW M communication logos have been reworked with a new logotype. The Group says that the new brand logo delivers on the expectations and visual style of today and is better suited for the digital age. The #JustCantWait campaign is aimed at reflecting the brand’s customer-centricity and positivity.

BMW has always cherished its relationship with its esteemed customers and has introduced innovative products and value-added services. The new brand design and logo stand for openness and clarity. It symbolises the brand’s significance and relevance for mobility and driving pleasure in the future, Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said.

BMW Group India has transformed itself to better serve its existing and new customers’ needs. With innovative services such as BMW Contactless Experience, BMW Easy Start Plan, BMW Advanced Hygiene Packages and Aftersales service packages, the brand stands true to its promise of offering ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ to customers at all times, he added.

The new logo is much simpler in comparison to the previous one which was three-dimensional. BMW says that the pared-down and two-dimensional design conveys openness and clarity, adding that the change reflects BMW’s transition from centering purely on the automotive world to being about technology and connections.

A brief history of BMW logos

The company’s origin dates back to 1913 when it specialised in aircraft engines and was called Rapp Motorenwerke. The logo was changed to the first edition of the white & blue logo we’ve been used to seeing when the company was renamed Bayerische Motoren Werke or BMW in July 1917.

bmw logos

BMW entered the motorcycle market in 1923 with the R32. Its first car was a licensed copy of Austin Seven but by the early 1930s, BMW was producing cars developed in-house and that was also when in 1933 the logo was tweaked with thicker lettering and lines.

Also readBMW India launches service & maintenance packages: 10-year service, unlimited repair mileage & more

BMW kept the 1933 logo for 20 years before changing it in 1953 bringing it closer to the one we grew up seeing with white lettering on black. This was updated 10 years later to a crisper but still a 2D logo in 1963. The 3D logo was introduced in 1997 and used until 2020. The new logo is back to 2D, is flatter, simpler and loses the dark background signifying transparency.

