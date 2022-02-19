New BMW Art Car: When art meets speed

Proceeds from THE 8 X JEFF KOONS auction to go to a non-profit.

It looks fast even when parked. The latest BMW Art Car is the M850i xDrive Gran Coupé, painted by American artist Jeff Koons. It’s called THE 8 X JEFF KOONS (in all capital letters).

While most BMW Art Cars are not for sale (these form part of BMW’s cultural engagement), THE 8 X JEFF KOONS will be on display for the general public in Manhattan’s Rockefeller Plaza, before one vehicle from the edition, signed on the tailgate by Koons, will be auctioned off at Christie’s in New York on April 4. All proceeds from the highest bid, BMW said, will go to the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC). Koons has been involved with this non-profit for over two decades.

While it’s not certain if THE 8 X JEFF KOONS will come to the India Art Fair (where many BMW Art Cars have been displayed), it will be presented at the 16th Istanbul Contemporary, Paris Photo, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Art Dubai, West Bund Art & Design Fair Shanghai and Art Basel Hong Kong.

The first BMW Art Car was commissioned in 1975, and since then 19 artists from across the world have created BMW Art Cars. They include Roy Lichtenstein, Esther Mahlangu, Jenny Holzer, Andy Warhol, David Hockney, Ólafur Elíasson, Frank Stella, Robert Rauschenberg, Cao Fei and John Baldessari, among others. Koons designed the 17th BMW Art Car in 2010, the M3 GT2, which also competed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.