New BMW 7-series exterior revealed: Massive kidney grille and lots more on BMW’s flagship sedan

The upcoming new BMW 7-series has been revealed in a latest image. A picture recently shared by Stan Rudman on Instagram completely reveals the front portion of the new 7-series. The new model of the company's flagship sedan gets the bigger kidney grille similar to the BMW X7. The images seem to have been leaked from a dealer meeting. Apart from the bigger kidney grille, the headlamps have also been reworked and these will come with laser light technology. Apart from the grille, the bumper has also been reworked with larger vents. Just behind that commanding front grille, one can see the blacked out flaps that open and close depending on the speed of the car. For starters, the front end of the car with that enormous front grille is the prime visual highlight of the new 7-series and it looks like the company will use it in all its top models.

Just like the front end, one can also expect the new 7-series to get sleek tail lamps along with some other revisions. Engine details of the upcoming BMW 7-series are scarce at the moment but some reports have been suggesting that the engine will see some changes with the maximum power output reaching the 600 bhp mark. The new BMW 7-series will rub shoulders against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Audi A8 in the segment.

As far as pricing is concerned, the new BMW 7-series facelift will be launched in India over the Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) mark and will most likely demand a slight premium over the existing model. The new BMW 7-series is expected to make its European debut by the end of 2019 and India launch should happen in by mid-2020. The new 7-series will most likely be launched in India in Li variant only.

More details on the new 7-series to be out soon, so stay tuned with us for all the dope.

Image Source: Stan Rudman (Instagram)