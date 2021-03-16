New Bentley Bentayga launched in India at Rs 4.1 crore: Luxury SUV that makes 770 Nm of torque!

The 2021 Bentley Bentayga facelift is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that develops 542 bhp and 770 Nm of torque, capable of 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds.

By:March 16, 2021 5:18 PM

The new Bentley Bentayga was launched in India today at a price of Rs 4.10 crore (ex-showroom). The new Bentayga is the first car launched under Bentley’s new Beyond100 business strategy. One of the fastest and most luxurious SUVs in the world, the Bentayga was introduced in 2016 and of which over 20,000 units were hand-built. The SUV is now available for booking through the sales team in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The new Bentayga retains Bentley’s design DNA while boasting a large matrix grille which is now more upright. It gets a LED matrix headlamp technology that includes the signature Bentley design inspired by cut crystal glassware. The front bumper is now more aggressively shaped. For the first time, heated wet-arm windscreen wipers have been introduced with 22 washer jets in each arm.

The new model is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that develops 542 bhp and 770 Nm of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It is capable of a top speed of 290 km/h and 0-100 km/h sprint time is 4.5 seconds.

The new Bentayga encapsulates the desire to innovate as well as celebrate our heritage and take the Bentley ownership experience to the next, unparalleled level. We are elated to bring the new Bentayga to the Indian customers. Bentley has been at the forefront of luxury automotive for over 100 years and this new Bentayga is the pinnacle of design and engineering achievements and marks the next step in Bentley’s journey, Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors, said.

